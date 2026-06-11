Deeply Unflattering Inflatable Elon Musk Mysteriously Appears in Times Square

An unflattering depiction of Elon Musk in the form of a giant, shirtless inflatable has mysteriously appeared in Times Square.

The inflatable depicted a smiling Musk sporting a black cap and numerous tattoos. On one arm was a tattoo of Musk’s infamous gesture that some critics interpreted as Nazi salute. On the other arm was a heart wrapped in a banner that read, “Ketamine.” The latter tattoo was a reference to the theory that Musk abuses the substance.

On the inflatable Musk’s back and stomach were identical tattoos that read, “SpaceX’s Grok makes AI child porn.” The figure was surrounded barriers emblazoned with the same message.

CBS News reporter Jared Ochacher went to the site to do some digging on the origins of the installation.

“This inflatable Elon Musk popped up in Times Square and it’s unclear who’s behind it,” Ochacher said. “The blow-up obviously shows a shirtless Musk with tattoos of himself and a heart that says, ‘Ketamine.’ And it’s surrounded by signs that say things like, ‘SpaceX owns Grok,’ and, ‘Grok makes AI child porn.'”

A giant inflatable Elon Musk popped up in Times Square and its origins are so far unknown. @JaredOchacher went there to try and get answers. #newyork pic.twitter.com/yBFHY6f7Z5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 11, 2026

Ochacher then explained that he tried speaking to the workers overseeing the installation. According to him, they were under strict orders to not reveal anything.

“I asked the people working here questions like, ‘Who hired you?’ and ‘Is it a company or a person behind this?’ but they wouldn’t say anything,” Ochacher continued. “They told me they’ve been directed to stand here for the day and hand out flyers like these with similar talking points as the signs, and a QR code that takes you to Grok’s website.”

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