Matt Gaetz Gives Stunning Account of Seeing ‘Orb’ Not Of ‘Any Human Capability’ That Was Encountered by Air Force Pilots

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told an extraordinary story at Wednesday’s hearing on UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon), describing materials he was able to see first-hand that he described as being “not of any human capability that I’m aware of.”

Gaetz told the panel made up of military personnel and whistleblowers, that he saw radar and a photo of the UAP (UFO) taken by a pilot from Eglin Air Force Base.

Gaetz talked about the obstacles he and other members of Congress faced just to be able to look into the incident. He then told the story about what the pilots witnessed.

“They saw a sequence of four craft, in a clear diamond formation, for which there is a radar sequence that I, and I alone have observed in the United States Congress,” he said. “One of the pilots goes to check out that diamond formation and sees a large, floating, what I can only describe as an orb. Again, like I said, not of any human capability that I’m aware of.”

He said the pilot recounted his radar and other systems going down upon approaching that orb.

Gaetz also tweeted his story recounting the incident:

“Several months ago, my office received a protected disclosure from Eglin Air Force Base indicating there was a UAP incident that required my attention. “I sought a briefing regarding that episode and brought @RepTimBurchett and @RepLuna with me. “We were initially denied access to images, radar, and conversation with all members of the flight crew. After demanding access, the information was exclusively shown to me, and I was able to speak with one member of the flight crew who took the photo. “The image was of a UAP that I am not able to attach to any human capability, either from the United States or from any of our adversaries. “The pilot said he encountered a fleet of UAPs in diamond formation over the Gulf of Mexico, which was confirmed on radar that I reviewed. “He said approaching the UAPs caused video and other aircraft security features to malfunction. He saw what I can only describe as an orb – not of any human capability that I’m aware of.”

At the hearing, Gaetz said that the culture of secrecy surrounding pilots who witness UAP phenomenon must be changed “if we want to get to the truth.”

