Former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn went on a bonkers tangent about how the coronavirus pandemic was a form of population control that was also designed to be “a distraction” from the 2020 election.

An established conspiracy theorist entrenched in the QAnon movement, Flynn asked himself in a recent interview “when you look around the world, why do all these places not have the problems that we keep getting beat over the head and shoulders on in this country when it comes to Covid?”

The answer, according to Flynn, is “everything is a distraction to what happened on 3 November.”

“Everything we hear about Covid, and how Covid started before November 3, it is all meant to control,” he continued. “It is all meant to gain control of a society to be able to force decisions on society, instead of allowing ‘We the People’ to make decisions.”

This went on with Flynn mocking womens’ rights movements, complaining about the societal push for vaccines, and claimed he’s been on hydroxychloroquine for 30 years.

And now with the vaccine as an example, whatever happened to the women’s movement out there, ‘My body, my choice’? Yet, they want to stick a needle in my arm and tell me that if you don’t have that needle, you can’t get an ID card, you can’t travel. Wait a second, I am as healthy as the next person, I have been taking hydroxychloroquine for 30 years.

Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-Malaria drug that is often provided to members of the U.S. Military serving abroad. Former president Donald Trump and his allies have claimed that it can also be used to against the coronavirus even though numerous health experts — including officials who worked for him — have said it is not an effective treatment.

Flynn’s descent into conspiracy theories has been a consistent trend ever since he was forced out of the Trump administration after he admitted to lying about his communications with Russian officials. He was recently spotted backing the political ambitions of fellow conspiracy theorist Lin Wood, during which, Flynn seemed to botch the Pledge of Allegiance.

Watch above, via Ron Filipkowski.

