Former national security adviser Michael Flynn apparently forgot the words to the Pledge of Allegiance at a pro-Trump event.

Over the weekend, Flynn appeared at a rally to boost Lin Wood’s campaign to oust South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick. When Flynn took the stage and ginned up the crowd, he called on them to join him in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Listen, I’m going to say a Pledge of Allegiance. You’re going to say it along with me. I want you to hear, not just listen. I want you to hear every single word of the Pledge of Allegiance. That is our pledge to each other, that is our pledge to this country. It’s a Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of America. So put your hand over your heart, take your hats off here. That’s an order. Place your hand over your heart.

Sure enough, everyone began with “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America.” Flynn joined in the recitation, but after the first sentence, he cut himself off and didn’t come back in until the pledge reached the conclusion of “under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Flynn formerly served as a national security adviser to President Donald Trump, though he was forced out of the job early on after he admitted to lying about his communications with Russian officials. Aside from being bogged down in legal disputes over the last 4 years, Flynn has used his time to become a major figure in the QAnon movement, suggested Trump declare martial law to overturn his election defeat, and also got banned from Twitter for promoting conspiracy theories.

Wood’s effort to oust McKissick comes after his doomed, conspiracy theory-driven attempts to legally dispute Trump’s 2020 election loss. Wood’s wild, threatening rhetoric has established him as a Trumpworld firebrand, and he reportedly used the rally to blast numerous South Carolina politicians he condemned as insufficiently loyal to Trump.

Watch above, via Ron Filipkowski.

