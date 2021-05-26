NBC Analyst BRUTALLY Trolls Trump Grand Jury News With Epic Twitter Photo Essay

NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss trolled former President Donald Trump over the news that a grand jury has been convened to investigate Trump’s businesses.

Trump reacted to the news with what would have been a feverish Twitter thread if he were not banned from most social media platforms, lashing out in a statement instead.

But Beschloss is not banned from Twitter, and so he spent several hours on Tuesday trolling Trump over the news using the tools of his trade — historic photos, with a heavy emphasis on late gangster Al Capone:

Washington Post reports that “Manhattan’s district attorney has convened the grand jury that is expected to decide whether to indict former president Donald Trump.” — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 25, 2021

Al Capone in South Florida: pic.twitter.com/wPBDOp9ddE — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 25, 2021

Capone enjoyed being on cover of Time Magazine: pic.twitter.com/JoaKx6nTLd — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 25, 2021

Law enforcement descends on Al Capone’s South Florida mansion, 1938: pic.twitter.com/oO3YFZS8OV — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 25, 2021

Police mugshot of Al Capone, Miami: pic.twitter.com/bDdeMcC0kD — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 25, 2021

“Where’s my Roy Cohn?” — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 25, 2021

We know that a certain politician gets very indignant about fraud. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 25, 2021

Al Capone went to prison for income tax evasion: pic.twitter.com/KCkaxHZXmV — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 25, 2021

He’s not too happy this evening: pic.twitter.com/Cg71Nn0HXG — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 25, 2021

Someone had better protect the rose garden at the Palm Beach resort club tonight. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 25, 2021

Justice is pursued in Oliver Stone’s “Wall Street” (1987): pic.twitter.com/K6gb4O4gF2 — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 25, 2021

Trashing his bedroom again: pic.twitter.com/CB1IR8B1r1 — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 25, 2021

No, he didn’t take the news well. pic.twitter.com/S227Ml0CcH — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 25, 2021

. . .and featuring Edward G. Robinson as the chief financial officer, under prosecutorial pressure to flip against his boss: pic.twitter.com/NrqenWf9Xk — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 25, 2021

In breaking the news, The Washington Post reported, “The move indicates that District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.’s investigation of the former president and his business has reached an advanced stage after more than two years. It suggests, too, that Vance believes he has found evidence of a crime — if not by Trump then by someone potentially close to him or by his company.”

But after years of overheated talk about a Trump indictment, many skeptics will believe it when they see it.

