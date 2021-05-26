NBC Analyst BRUTALLY Trolls Trump Grand Jury News With Epic Twitter Photo Essay

comScore NBC's Beschloss Trolls Trump Grand Jury News With Photo Essay

By Tommy ChristopherMay 26th, 2021, 9:04 am
 
President Trump Holds Roundtable With Governors On Reopening Small Businesses

Alex Wong/Getty Images

NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss trolled former President Donald Trump over the news that a grand jury has been convened to investigate Trump’s businesses.

Trump reacted to the news with what would have been a feverish Twitter thread if he were not banned from most social media platforms, lashing out in a statement instead.

But Beschloss is not banned from Twitter, and so he spent several hours on Tuesday trolling Trump over the news using the tools of his trade — historic photos, with a heavy emphasis on late gangster Al Capone:

In breaking the news, The Washington Post reported, “The move indicates that District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.’s investigation of the former president and his business has reached an advanced stage after more than two years. It suggests, too, that Vance believes he has found evidence of a crime — if not by Trump then by someone potentially close to him or by his company.”

But after years of overheated talk about a Trump indictment, many skeptics will believe it when they see it.

