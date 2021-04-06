So…this happened.

The View ended up going in a really weird direction on Tuesday as they talked about the rising sale of corsets, and whether that has anything to with the Netflix drama, Bridgerton. Next thing you know, taking off bras and where to buy vibrators came up next.

The conversation started going off the rails when Whoopi Goldberg said “I don’t know why you would do that to yourself,” and Sara Haines piped up to say “Joy [Behar] can’t even keep a bra on through the show.”

Meghan McCain tried to keep the conversation grounded by telling her colleagues she’ll watch Bridgerton if they watch Yellowstone, lauding it as “a fantastic western” and hoping that the stars will come on The View someday. In the end, though, McCain also let the conversation take a turn for the weird as she groaned that her colleagues were comparing their sex lives to Bridgerton.

“That was not the topic that was pitched this morning,” she said while her co-panelists laughed. “That was not what I agreed to talk about on air. Meghan does not want any more topics like this.”

The panel continued to succumb to helpless giggling, and Goldberg brought the segment to an awkward finale by telling viewers “For any of you who are looking for a great place to buy vibrators, we can put some information on the site.”

So…yeah, just watch above for yourself, via ABC.

