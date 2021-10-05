WATCH: Local Reporter’s Absolute Pro Reaction After Man Tells Her He’ll Buy Mountain of Cocaine if He Wins Powerball

KSLA anchor Kori Johnson had a comically professional reaction to a man who told her he’d use his hypothetical Powerball winnings to buy a fast car and a mountain of blow.

Every once in a while, the Powerball jackpot will grow to a size that merits national media attention, let alone a fun local news segment in which lottery patrons dream big out loud.

That was the assignment for Ms. Johnson on Monday night prior to the drawing for a nearly $700 million prize, as she reported live from a Raceway gas station on the excitement the drawing was generating in Shreveport.

Johnson first bantered with anchor Doug Warner in the studio, then spoke to Bianca, an employee who said the station had been selling a lot of tickets.

She then spoke to a man who was identified only as “James.”

“James, you bought your ticket. What are you going to do with that money if you win?” Johnson asked.

With utter aplomb, the Florida-adjacent man replied “Well, I’m definitely going to get a new supercharged Mustang with dual exhausts, and about five kilos of cocaine, and I’ll be good to go.”

Without missing a beat, Johnson smiled and cheerfully said “Okay, so you like cars? You like cars.”

And then she just played through it, bantering with Warner some more.

“I don’t like cars. I don’t know what I would do with all of that money. I would have to sit on it, pray on it for a day. Figure out what I want to do with it,” Johnson said. “But Doug, back to you.

Doug similarly did not address the 400 lb. gorilla made of cocaine in the room.

Alas, Shreveport will have to wait for its own version of Tony Montana. The winning ticket was sold in California.

Watch above via KSLA.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com