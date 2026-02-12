RFK Jr. Boasts He’s ‘Not Scared’ of Germs Because He ‘Used to Snort Cocaine Off of Toilet Seats’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed on Theo Von’s podcast that the two first met years ago in rehab for substance abuse.

“Theo and I know each other — can I say where we know each other?” Kennedy began. “We’ve been in recovery together for years.”

“That’s where we met each other, like 7 a.m. meetings above the bank over there,” Von said. “That was a good meeting.”

“They shut those down during Covid,” Kennedy said, and Von called that “heartbreaking.”

“We still did live meetings every day during Covid,” Kennedy continued. “We moved from the bank — there was about 15 of us. we moved from the bank and we got into the Palisades Playhouse, which burned down during the fire. But it was kind of a pirate group.”

The HHS secretary then explained why he decided to go to meeting — while dropping a bizarre flex about his immune system,

“I mean, for me…I said, ‘I don’t care what happens, I’m going to a meeting every day,'” he explained. “And I said, ‘I’m not scared of a germ; I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats. And I know this disease will kill me if I don’t treat it, which means, for me, going to meetings every day.'”

He added, “For me, it was survival.”

Von mentioned seeing a photo of Kennedy with Kid Rock, who recently played the “alternative” Super Bowl halftime show for Turning Point USA.

“I saw you were with Kid Rock. Pretty cool, dude,” Von said. “He used to say, he used to have cocaine and oysters. That’s a meal. That’s a meal, dude. I think that’s like an aphrodisiac, I think.”

“I’m saving a seat for him,” Kennedy joked.

“Yeah, he’s one of a kind, man. His brother only has one leg, too, you know that?” Von asked.

“I think he got the vaccine, but that’s just me,” Von joked much to Kennedy’s amusement. Kennedy added, “His father ran him over with a tractor.”

“Just put him in time out,” Von cracked, as if the accident were some form of childhood punishment.

Watch the clip above via YouTube.

