Newly-Erected Trump-Epstein Statue Depicts Former Pals as Famous Lovers

A statue depicting President Donald Trump and deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein as famous fictional lovers has been erected on the National Mall.

As the Iran war rages into the middle of its second week, Trump and his administration have taken heavy criticism over a series of conflicting messages that have dogged the effort, the president’s long history of promising not to start foreign wars, and surging gas prices, among other things.

But some critics have also accused the president of starting the war to distract from the latest release of Epstein files documents, including multiple claims of sexual misconduct against Trump in FBI documents — and some shocking claims that initially weren’t included.

A mysterious group called “Secret Handshake” has decided to fight against that distraction with a new statue that shows Trump and Epstein in a famous pose from the film Titanic as doomed lovers Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater. The characters — portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet — perched on the White Star liner’s bow in an iconic scene.

The statue’s plaque explains the connection:

The tragic love story between Jack and Rose was built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches. This monument honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, a friendship seemingly built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches.

Secret Handshake, which installed Trump statues several times last year, also included large banners in the installation, and explained the piece in a statement to WUSA:

“Why? Because 2026 has been a banner year for President Trump,” Secret Handshake told WUSA9. “Meaning.. he’s added giant banners of his face to federal buildings all across DC. We want to help him on his mission by tossing a few of our own in the mix.”

According to WUSA, “The newest statue will be up until Friday, March 13.”

Watch above via WRC and Twitter.

