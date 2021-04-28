Biden Calls For Gun Control in Speech to Congress: ‘The Country Supports Reform, and Congress Should Act’

President Joe Biden called for gun control measures in his first speech before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

“I need not tell anyone this, but gun violence is an epidemic in America,” he said.

Biden called to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, which would “close the so—called “boyfriend” loophole to keep guns out of the hands of abusers.”

“It’s estimated that more than 50 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner – every month in America,” Biden said. “Pass it and save lives.”

He continued:

Our flag at the White House was still flying at half—staff for the 8 victims of the mass shooting in Georgia, when 10 more lives were taken in a mass shooting in Colorado.

In the week between those mass shootings, more than 250 other Americans were shot dead. 250 shot dead.

I know how hard it is to make progress on this issue.

In the 1990s, we passed universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons and high—capacity magazines that hold 100 rounds that can be fired in seconds.

We beat the NRA. Mass shootings and gun violence declined. But in the early 2000’s, that law expired and we’ve seen the daily bloodshed since.

More than two weeks ago in the Rose Garden, surrounded by some of the bravest people I know – the survivors and families who lost loved ones to gun violence – I laid out several steps the Department of Justice is taking to end this epidemic.

One of them is banning so—called “ghost guns.”

They are homemade guns built from a kit that includes the directions on how to finish the firearm.

The parts have no serial numbers, so when they show up at a crime scene, they can’t be traced.

The buyers of ghost gun kits aren’t required to pass a background check.

Anyone from a criminal to a terrorist could buy this kit and, in as little as 30 minutes, put together a lethal weapon.

But not anymore.

I will do everything in my power to protect the American people from this epidemic of gun violence.

But it’s time for Congress to act as well.

I don’t want to be confrontational, but we need more Senate Republicans to join with the overwhelming majority of their Democratic colleagues, and close loopholes and require background checks to purchase a gun.

And we need a ban on assault weapons and high—capacity magazines again.

Don’t tell me it can’t be done. We’ve done it before. And it worked.

Talk to most responsible gun owners, most hunters – they’ll tell you there’s no possible justification for having 100 rounds – 100 bullets – in a weapon. What do we think deer are wearing kevlar vests?

They will tell you that there are too many people today who are able to buy a gun, but who shouldn’t be able to.

These kinds of reasonable reforms have the overwhelming support of the American people – including many gun owners.

The country supports reform, and the Congress should act.

This shouldn’t be a Red vs. Blue issue.