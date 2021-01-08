Biden Invokes Nazi Propagandist Joseph Goebbels as He Condemns Cruz, Hawley as ‘Part of the Big Lie’ of Trump’s Election Fraud Conspiracies

President-elect Joe Biden specifically called out pro-Trump Senators Ted Cruz (TX) and Josh Hawley (MO) for being “part of the big lie” that is Donald Trump’s disinformation campaign to delegitimize the results of the 2020 election, invoking the propaganda tactics of Nazi Joseph Goebbels in his answer.

During a press conference on Friday afternoon, Biden was asked about Cruz and Hawley, who were on the forefront of pushing alleged concerns about widespread election fraud, of which there is no evidence to support. Both senators also joined in the effort to object to the Electoral College results certifying Biden’s victory. That political stunt was interrupted when violent, pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in five deaths, including one Capitol Police officer.

“I have spoken to a number of them over the last month since I’ve been — since we’ve been elected,” Biden said. “I think they understand that they’re going to have — we need a Republican party. We need an opposition that’s principled and strong and I think you will see them going through the idea of what constitutes the Republican Party. And to hear some of my Republican colleagues talk about how shameful it is of the way Ted Cruz and others are dealing with this, how they’re responsible, as well, for what happened.”

“Do you think some of them resign? Should Senator Cruz or Senator Hawley resign?” a reporter asked, alluding to growing calls from Congressional Democrats that both senators should resign. Hawley, in particularly, has been condemned for an incendiary image where he raised a fist in solidarity to the pro-Trump protestors not long before some of them violently stormed the Capitol.

A photographer and a fist pump. The story behind the image that will haunt Josh Hawley https://t.co/wbKSsSwAGT — The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) January 8, 2021

“I think they should be flat beaten the next time they run. I think the American public has a real good clear look at who they are. They’re part of the big lie. The big lie,” Biden said, not directly calling for their resignation. “Goebbels and the great lie. You keep repeating the lie.”

Biden then recounted the Nazi propagandist’s attempt to misled the American public about the scale of the destruction after the U.S. firebombed Dresden duding World War II.

“It’s one thing for one man, one woman to repeat the lie over and over and over again By the way, trump said that before he ran. If you say it enough, I’m going to convince you,” Biden noted about the tactic of relentlessly repeating falsehoods. “If he’s the only one saying it that’s one thing but the acolytes that follow him like Cruz and others, they are as responsible as he is.”

“It’s about whether or not they continue to hold power because of the disgust the American people have for their actions. There are decent people out there who actually believe these lies. Because they have heard it again and again,” Biden added. “The degree to which it becomes corrosive is in direct proportion to the number of people who say it. And so, it’s interesting to me and I was pleased to hear some of the more prominent Republicans say to me that the Ted Cruzes of the world are as responsible in terms of people believing the lies as — not as responsible but similarly responsible like Trump.”

Both Cruz and Hawley responded:

Really sad. At a time of deep national division, President-elect Biden’s choice to call his political opponents literal Nazis does nothing to bring us together or promote healing. This kind of vicious partisan rhetoric only tears our country apart. https://t.co/YMMepv1OhV — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 8, 2021

Sen. Hawley responds to Biden’s Nazi comparison: Undignified, Immature, and Intemperate Behavior “President-elect Biden has just compared me and another Republican Senator to Nazis. You read that correctly. Think about that for a moment. Let it sink in.” https://t.co/BJLuTkF06l — Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) January 8, 2021

