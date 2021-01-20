Biden Salutes Trump for Letter He Left Behind on the Resolute Desk: It Was ‘Very Generous’

President Joe Biden is saluting former President Donald Trump for the letter he left behind in the Oval Office.

Speaking with reporters as he signed a series of executive orders Wednesday, the new president had some rare kind words for his predecessor. Despite Trump skipping town before his successor’s inauguration, the 45th president did opt to continue the tradition of leaving a letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office for the man who is replacing him. And Biden appreciated the gesture.

“The president wrote a very generous letter,” Biden said. “Because it was private, I won’t talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous.”

Biden, during the brief gaggle with reporters, signed three executive orders — one requiring masks and social distancing on federal property, one signaling official support for underserved communities as it relates to health, and one which reinstated the U.S. in the Paris climate accord.

Though Biden is opening his presidency with a series of executive orders, the president acknowledged that he will need Congress in order to enact more meaningful changes.

“I’m proud of today’s executive actions,” Biden said. “I’m going to start by keeping the promises I made to the American people. Long way to go. These are just executive actions. They are important but we’ll need legislation for a lot of things we’re going to do.”

via CNN.

