President Joe Biden has gotten into his first dustup with the media since taking office.

It happened Thursday in the White House when the AP’s Zeke Miller pressed Biden about one of the signature promises of his first 100 days — the pledge that 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be administered in that time.

“You set the goal at 100 million vaccines in the first 100 days — is that high enough?” Miller asked. “Shouldn’t we set the bar higher? That’s basically where the U.S. is right now.”

Biden bristled at the question and sniped at Miller in response.

“When I announced it you all said it’s not possible,” Biden said. “Come on, give me a break, man. It’s a good start, 100 million.”

The president did not engage further, as got up and left the room as an aide broke up the proceedings by urging reporters out.

As Miller out, Biden’s plan is coming under increased scrutiny for setting the bar too low. According to NBC, citing CDC data, the U.S. is now vaccinating 900,000 people per day. The Biden plan represents only a modest increase of roughly 10 percent per day. It also falls well short of what experts say is needed to achieve herd immunity.

Alex Azar, who served as Health and Human Services secretary under former President Donald Trump, has claimed the Biden projection should be doubled, or perhaps close to tripled.

“We will have distributed 250 million doses of vaccine by the end of April,” said Azar, in an interview with Fox News Monday. “If they’ve only done 100 million vaccinations by then, it will be a tragic squandering of the opportunity that we have handed them.”

