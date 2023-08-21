‘Classless and Stupid’: White House Hits Back At RNC Over Post Mocking Biden For Patting a Dog

A member of the White House press shop did not take kindly to a social media post dragging President Joe Biden for patting a dog.

Biden visited Maui on Monday in what was his first trip to Hawaii since raging fires devastated the island. More than 100 people have died and at least 850 others are missing.

Flanked by Hawaiian officials, Biden gave some brief remarks in which he promised continued assistance from the federal government. He also met with first responders, as well as a police dog tasked with finding bodies.

In a video shared by RNC Research, which is managed by the Republican National Committee, Biden greets two officers and inquires about the dog.

“What’s the boss’s name?” Biden asks before patting the pooch on the head. “How you doing, pal?”

“Biden gets distracted by a dog,” the RNC wrote on social media. “‘That’s some hot ground, man!'”

The post drew the attention of Deputy White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates, who did not hold back.

“He’s petting one of the dogs that’s working hard searching for remains so survivors who’ve lost loved ones can have closure,” Bates wrote. “This criticism is classless and stupid.”

The White House has been heavily criticized by conservatives, who say Biden should have visited Hawaii sooner and has botched the response to the disaster overall.

