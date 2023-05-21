‘I’ve Done My Part’: Biden Pronounces Himself ‘Blameless’ on Debt Negotiations

President Joe Biden argued that he would not be to blame if the United States defaults amid ongoing debt negotiations.

Biden held a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan as he wrapped up his trip to the G7 summit. As Biden spoke about his negotiations with Speaker Kevin McCarthy and others before the trip, Biden said Republicans will be responsible if a deal cannot be reached.

“I’ve done my part,” Biden said. “Now it’s time for the other side to move from its extreme positions because much of what they’ve proposed is simply, quite frankly, unacceptable.”

When Biden tried to wrap up the presser, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked the president to clarify if he thinks no one will blame him for a debt ceiling breach.

“Of course, no one will blame me,” Biden said.

On the merits, based on what I’ve offered, I would be blameless. On the politics of it, no one would be blameless. And by the way, that’s one of the, one of the things some [people] are contemplating… I think there are some MAGA Republicans in the House who know the damage that it would do to the economy and because I am president, and presidents are responsible for everything, Biden would take the blame. And that’s the one way to make sure Biden’s not reelected.

Biden’s statements follow the White House’s condemnation for the GOP’s proposal on the debt limit, calling it a “wishlist of extreme MAGA priorities.”

