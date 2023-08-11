JUST IN: Federal Prosecutors Say Hunter Biden’s Plea Negotiations ‘Are At An Impasse,’ Case Headed For Trial

Federal prosecutors in the Hunter Biden criminal case indicated in a legal motion on Friday that a plea deal is unlikely to occur and that the case appears to be headed for trial.

Back in June, the DOJ announced a plea agreement for the president’s son over charges related to his filing of federal income taxes and a felony gun charge. However, in the weeks proceeding the deal, a federal judge in Delaware said she would not accept the plea deal under the current conditions.

Judge Maryellen Noreika requested that attorneys for Biden and the DOJ negotiate a new deal that does not offer broad immunity for other charges related to his business dealings. Therefore, Biden pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor offenses for tax charges.

In a motion submitted to the Delaware Court by newly appointed Special Counsel David Weiss on Friday, the DOJ indicated that the case appears to be headed for a trial.

“However, during the July 26, 2023, hearing that the Court set on this matter, the Defendant pled not guilty,” prosecutors wrote. “Since that time, the parties have engaged in further plea negotiations but are at an impasse. The Government now believes that the case will not resolve short of a trial.”

The DOJ also claimed in the motion that the venue for the tax offenses lies either in the Central District of California or in the District of Columbia, not Delaware.

