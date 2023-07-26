JUST IN: Hunter Biden Plea Deal ‘Appears to Have Fallen Apart’ in Hearing Before Judge, Report

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported that the plea deal between Hunter Biden and federal prosecutors fell apart during Wednesday’s hearing in front of a judge.

“According to the prosecutors and the defense, there is no Hunter Biden plea deal and things appear to have fallen apart during today’s hearing. Hunter Biden had been expected to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors,” tweeted Collins, who credited her colleagues Megan Tierney and Kara Scannell for the news.

The deal was made public last month. Under its terms, the president’s son pled guilty to two tax misdemeanors and admitted to the facts of the prosecution’s case against him on a felony gun charge.

Per Scannell, the deal is in jeopardy because the judge’s line of inquiry revealed that the deal would not protect Biden from a potential future charge under the Foreign Agent Registration Act.

From Scannell’s on-air appearance explaining the dispute:

The judge was back up on the bench and she was pressing the prosecution on this investigation and the four corners of this plea agreement. One of the prosecutors said that the investigation was very much ongoing. And that she asked him ‘Well what is not covered in this plea agreement. If you are leaving the possibility for there being other future charges.’ So then the judge said ‘Would this include a possible FARA charge, that’s not registering as a foreign agent. The prosecutor said ‘No, the deal would not include that.’ It was at that point that she had said to the prosecution ‘If you can charge that, then what does this mean.’ And so she asked Hunter Biden’s attorneys about that and he said ‘Well, then there’s no deal.’ And the prosecutors said ‘Then there is no deal.’

