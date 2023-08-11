Comer Rages After Hunter Biden Special Counsel Named: ‘Trying to Stonewall Congressional Oversight’

Republican Congressman and Chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer (R-KY) claims Attorney General Merrick Garland is trying to “stonewall congressional oversight” on investigating allegations of “Biden family corruption” by appointing a special counsel.

Garland announced in a press conference on Friday afternoon that David Weiss would be appointed as special counsel in the Hunter Biden criminal case. The president’s son has been under investigation by the Trump-appointed Department of Justice prosecutor over tax-related crimes and a gun felony.

However, Comer, who is leading the investigation into President Joe Biden and his family’s business dealings, raged at the DOJ, claiming this move was done to “cover up” alleged crimes committed by the Bidens.

“This move by Attorney General Garland is part of the Justice Department’s efforts to attempt a Biden family coverup in light of the House Oversight Committee’s mounting evidence of President Joe Biden’s role in his family’s schemes selling ‘the brand’ for millions of dollar to foreign nationals,” Comer wrote in a statement.

“Let’s be clear what today’s move is really about. The Biden Justice Department is trying to stonewall congressional oversight as we have presented evidence to the American people about the Biden family’s corruption,” the GOP lawmaker added. “President Biden is compromised and corrupt, and our national security is threatened.”

🚨STATEMENT🚨 This move by AG Garland is part of the Justice Department’s efforts to attempt a Biden family coverup in light of @GOPoversight‘s mounting evidence of President Biden’s role in his family’s schemes selling ‘the brand’ for millions of dollars to foreign nationals. pic.twitter.com/ZXMB1ngFX1 — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) August 11, 2023

Comer vowed to continue working with the House Judiciary and Ways and Means committees to “root out misconduct at the Justice Department and hold bad actors accountable for weaponizing law enforcement powers.” Notably, Comer did not specifically explain how a special counsel would interfere with his investigation, which he vowed to continue.

Federal prosecutors in Hunter Biden’s criminal case in Delaware filed a motion on Friday indicating that a plea deal is unlikely and that the case is headed to trial.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com