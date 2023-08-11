BREAKING: Garland Names Special Counsel in Hunter Biden Criminal Investigation

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday the appointment of a special counsel in the investigation of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

In an announcement to the press on Friday, Garland said he has elevated the prosecutor investigating allegations of criminal behavior by Hunter Biden, David Weiss, to the role of special counsel, and has notified Congress as required.

Hunter Biden has been the target of federal investigation for years, and the subject of investigations, hearings, and threats of more from Republicans in the House.

In court last month on federal charges, a plea deal between Hunter Biden and prosecutors was blown up after the judge pointed out that the two sides were not on the same page about the terms. Biden pleaded not guilty in that case, but on Friday, prosecutors said that a new plea deal is unlikely and the case may go to trial.

Watch the clip above.

