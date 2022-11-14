JUST IN: UVA Shooting Suspect in Custody, Police Chief Interrupted During Press Conference to Break News

The suspect in the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia is in custody, the police announced on Monday.

UVA Chief of Police Timothy Longo Sr. was speaking at a press conference Monday morning on the progress of the investigation and the search for the suspected shooter, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., when he was interrupted by another deputy with the news that Jones was in custody.

Longo read a physical description of Jones, including his age, the clothing in which he was last seen, his vehicle and license plate, and implored the public to consider Jones to be armed and dangerous. The chief was in the process of describing past incidents in which Jones “came to the attention” of the university administration, including a report of him owning a gun and an alleged hazing incident, when he was interrupted by another police officer, who whispered some information in his ear. Longo nodded and returned to the podium.

“Thank you, Captain. We just received information the suspect is in custody,” said a visibly relieved and emotional Longo, who paused for several moments. “Just need a moment to thank God. Breathe a sigh of relief.”

UVA students were on a charter bus returning to campus from a field trip to Washington, D.C. on Sunday when Jones allegedly opened fire in a parking garage. The university was put into lockdown as police searched for the suspect.

Earlier in the press conference, UVA president Jim Ryan identified the deceased as Devin Chandler, a junior from Virginia Beach; Lavel Davis Jr., a junior from Dorchester, South Carolina; and D’Sean Perry, a 4th-year student from Miami, Florida. All three were on the UVA football team. Jones was listed on the team’s website as a running back in 2018, his freshman year, but did not play in any games.

Two other students, whose names have not yet been released, were wounded and remained hospitalized, one in good condition and one in critical condition.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com