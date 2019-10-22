Pick-Up Artist ‘Addy A-Game’ Jailed, Placed on Sex Offender’s Register For Harassing Women

A pick-up artist by the name of “Addy A-game” has been jailed and placed on the sex offender’s register in the United Kingdom for harassing women.

According to the BBC, Addy A-game, whose real name is Adnan Ahmed, was imprisoned for two years after he “secretly filmed himself” harassing “young and vulnerable” women between the ages of 16 and 21 in the streets of the UK and Eastern Europe.

“Ahmed was convicted last month of threatening and abusive behaviour towards five women,” reported the BBC, adding that Ahmed “has also been placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.”

Ahmed recorded himself harassing women in an effort to advise other men online how to ‘pick up’ girls, and in one such incident, reportedly tried to force a woman to kiss him.

Rita Bruce, who first brought ‘Addy A-Game’s’ behaviour to light, speaks after his sentencing https://t.co/rJJ9KPNUH3 pic.twitter.com/TzaeZCl2oT — The Evening Times (@TheEveningTimes) October 22, 2019

The pick-up artist, who according to the BBC “was part of a global network” of like-minded men, had his two channels and hundreds of videos removed by YouTube earlier this month.

This month, the BBC also ran a Panorama documentary on pick-up artists and Addy A-game.

