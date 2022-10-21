Steve Bannon Demands Congress ‘Defund the FBI,’ Tells Tucker Carlson ‘Garland Will Be Impeached Next Year’

Steve Bannon appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight, just hours after he was sentenced to four months in prison on Friday after being convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress.

The Jan. 6 House select committee investigating the 2021 insurrection subpoenaed Bannon last year, who ignored the order. The former adviser to Donald Trump participated in meetings at a “war room” at the Willard Hotel in the days leading up to the storming of the Capitol.

Bannon, a former adviser to Donald Trump, will remain free pending his appeal.

“The whole Justice Department under Merrick Garland has become radically partisan,” Bannon told Tucker Carlson on Friday night. “I strongly believe you’ll see Merrick Garland impeached next year by the new Congress.”

The Fox News host asked Bannon about the state of the American legal system.

“What do you think this says about our system more broadly?” Carlson asked. “You are saying you’re being sent to prison because you advised Donald Trump, politically. I mean, that doesn’t sound like a free country where something like that could happen.”

“It’s not free right now,” Bannon replied. “The Justice Department is completely and totally out of control, and the FBI’s out of control. That’s why I’m a big believer in ‘defund the FBI.’ Use the appropriations process to defund both these apparatuses until they come to the table and we start cleaning out the rat’s nest.”

Bannon reiterated his call for Garland to be impeached and said FBI Director Christopher Wray should also be impeached.

“I think Merrick Garland will be impeached next year by the new Congress,” Bannon said, predicting Republicans will retake the House in the midterm elections.

“Are you satisfied with the response from elected Republicans to what’s happened to you?” Carlson queried. “Is anyone sticking up for you do you think?”

“I think it’s fine. Look, elected Republicans, what they need to do now is focus on the eighth of November,” Bannon said. “To me, elected officials right now should just focus on winning and winning at the biggest wave we can. I can do this myself with my lawyers. I don’t need Republicans to have my back. What I want Republicans in the new Congress, is to focus on cleaning out the rat’s nest at DOJ and cleaning out the rat’s nest at the FBI.”

Watch above via Fox News.

