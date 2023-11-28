‘Students for Trump’ Founder Struck Girlfriend With Handgun, Police Say

Ryan Fournier, who co-founded Students for Trump, was charged with assaulting his girlfriend, according to a report published by Axios on Tuesday night.

According to a magistrate’s order, Fournier, 27, was arrested in Johnston County, North Carolina one week ago. The order states he assaulted his girlfriend by “grabbing her right arm and striking her in the forehead” with a handgun.

He posted bond that night after being charged with domestic assault on a female and domestic assault with a deadly weapon. Axios stated the police report says the victim suffered a “minor injury.” Fournier’s next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18.

He did not respond to a request for comment by the publication.

Fournier co-founded Students for Trump with John Lambert during the 2016 presidential campaign while enrolled at Campbell University, a Christian institution. In 2021, Lambert was sentenced to 13 months in prison for posing as a lawyer from a Manhattan law firm. Between 2016 and 2018, he received $47,000 in exchange for giving legal advice he was not qualified to impart. He pleaded guilty to wire fraud in 2019.

Lambert’s lawyer said Fournier was in on the scheme. A hearing revealed Fournier cooperated with prosecutors.