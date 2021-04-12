Tennessee Anchor Mixes Up Footage of Response to One Shooting With Response to Another Shooting

After multiple shootings in Tennessee, a local anchor mixed up live footage of a response to one shooting with footage of the police response to another at Austin-East High School in Knoxville.

Police responded earlier today to a shooting at the high school in Knoxville. Police reported that an armed gunman entered the school and fired as he was approached by police.

One person was killed in the shooting and one police officer was wounded. He is expected to survive.

While reporting on the story, WVLT News 8 aired footage of a helicopter. The anchor reported, “This is a look at the scene earlier today when Knox county sheriff’s office had their helicopter flying above just as a measure of added security.” She then interrupted herself saying, “Oh, this is live. Ah, gotcha. I forgot about the other shooting.”

She was referring to a possible drive-by shooting that occurred a mile away.

BREAKING: Drive-by shooting reported less than a mile from Austin-East high school. Call sent out at 4:47 PM. No suspects in custody. This is separate from shooting at Austin-East.#Knoxville #AustinEast — wvlt (@wvlt) April 12, 2021

The footage was of the KPD redeploying their helicopter to aid in the other shooting investigation.

