Tucker Carlson, Fox News Win in Friday Ratings, But Other Networks Make Surprise Appearances in Top Five Shows

Fox’s Tucker Carlson finished a big ratings week with a strong turnout Friday, topping the competition in both total viewers and in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54.

In total viewers, Tucker Carlson Tonight was first with 2.82 million, and was also first in the key demo, with 470,000. The Rachel Maddow Show was second in both categories, with 2.78 million total viewers and 410,000 in the demo. The Five was third, with 2.36 million total viewers and 374,000 in the demo. Hannity was fourth, with 2.29 million total viewers and 356,000 in the demo.

While Fox normally dominates the top most-watched shows in cable news – it’s not unusual for its entire prime time lineup, plus The Five, to hold top five spots in both total viewers and in the demo, with Rachel Maddow regularly also holding a spot, and occasional appearances by other shows – both MSNBC and CNN made it to the top five shows on Friday. MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes notched fifth in total viewers, with 1.724 million (just barely beating the 1.715 million total viewers for The Ingraham Angle, with guest host Pete Hegseth), and 219,000 in the demo. CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper was fifth in the demo, with 318,000, and 1.18 million total viewers.

Fox News won in total day viewers, with 1.43 million, and 249,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.31 million, and third in the demo, with 185,000. CNN was third in total day, averaging 873,000 total viewers, and was second in the demo, with 215,000.

Fox also won in prime time, with 2.27 million total viewers, and 358,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 2.04 million total viewers, and 290,000 in the demo. CNN was third, with 1.06 million total viewers and 206,000 in the demo.

In the early morning, MSNBC’s Morning Joe was back on top in total viewers, with 1.19 million, and was second in the demo, with 158,000. Fox and Friends was a close second in total viewers, with 1.18 million, and was first in the demo, with 226,000. CNN’s New Day was third, averaging 476,000 total viewers, and 123,000 in the demo.

