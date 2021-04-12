comScore Tennessee Shooting: Knoxville High School Sees Multiple Shot

BREAKING: Multiple Victims, Including Police Officer, in Shooting at Tennessee High School

By Aidan McLaughlinApr 12th, 2021, 4:15 pm

Police in Knoxville, Tennessee responded to a shooting at a high school on Monday afternoon.

Multiple gunshot victims were reported at Austin-East High School, according to police. Among the victims was a Knoxville Police Department officer. Videos from the scene showed a large police presence.

This story is developing and will be updated.

