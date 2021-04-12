Police in Knoxville, Tennessee responded to a shooting at a high school on Monday afternoon.

Multiple gunshot victims were reported at Austin-East High School, according to police. Among the victims was a Knoxville Police Department officer. Videos from the scene showed a large police presence.

#BREAKING: Knoxville Police are reporting several people are hurt after a shooting at Austin-East High School including a Knoxville Police officer. Police and emergency crews have the immediate area closed off around the school. @6News pic.twitter.com/Ad7K8ZemAG — Austin Martin (@AMartinNews) April 12, 2021

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

A reunification site has been established at the baseball field behind Austin-East High School near Wilson and S. Hembree. https://t.co/zmQGzwb6cO — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

This story is developing and will be updated.

