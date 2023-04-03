Trump Attorney Floats New Fundraising Strategy: ‘Get Yourself Indicted and You Raise a Lot of Money’

Joe Tacopina touted Donald Trump’s fundraising numbers after the former president was indicted by a Manhattan jury last week.

Trump is set to be arraigned on Tuesday on charges reportedly originating from a payment he made to keep one of his affairs out of the public spotlight. While the payment itself isn’t illegal, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating whether Trump falsified business records.

The former president used the indictment as grist for his 2024 presidential campaign’s fundraising mill.

Tacopina appeared on Newsmax’s The Balance on Monday night, where host Eric Bolling suggested a mug shot of Trump could be “just the thing” to help boost Trump with the Republican base in 2024.

“That mug shot could be on t-shirts, on mugs, and hats and some sort of campaign paraphernalia, you know?” Bolling said.

Tacopina noted that for virtually any other candidate, an indictment would herald the end of their campaign and political career.

“Donald Trump gets indicted and his numbers go through the roof,” he said, alluding to Trump’s recent poll numbers among Republican voters have increased. “He’s raising more money than he had before and that’s simply because his base – they are now fully aware that everything he was saying about the justice system being weaponized against him, about his political opponents taking action through the justice system is coming to fruition.”

Bolling noted Trump’s recent fundraising haul.

“The campaign announced today that $7 million were raised in in three days,” Bolling said. “So, it apparently is backfiring.”

“It’s gonna be a new campaign strategy,” Tacopina replied. “Get yourself indicted and you raise a lot of money.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

