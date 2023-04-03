‘He Obviously Had Affairs!’ Dan Abrams Throws Down with Giuliani Over Trump Denying He Cheated

Dan Abrams clashed with Rudy Giuliani on Monday night over why former President Donald Trump keeps denying he had affairs with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal. Trump paid both women to keep quiet about their respective affairs with him.

Trump is slated to be indicted in Manhattan on Tuesday reportedly on charges stemming from a payment he made to keep the Daniels affairs out of the public spotlight the month before the 2016 election. District Attorney Alvin Bragg will reportedly charge Trump with falsifying business records.

On Dan Abrams Live, Giuliani contended Trump did nothing illegal and compared the former president’s case to former Democratic vice presidential candidate John Edwards, who similarly paid a woman to keep quiet about an affair they had.

Abrams, who founded Mediaite, wasn’t buying the comparison:

ABRAMS: The difference is John Edwards admitted he had the affair. Why does Donald Trump keep denying that he had these affairs? He obviously had affairs with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal! GIULIANI: I don’t know that. You don’t– ABRAMS: Oh come on! Do you actually have a doubt in your mind? GIULIANI: You don’t know that. ABRAMS: Oh come on. You really doubt that that happened? GIULIANI: I don’t convict people of things that I can’t prove. ABRAMS: He’s not convicted. It’s not a court of law. He’s not going to jail. I’m just saying it’s obvious that of course these things happen! That’s why they were getting paid for their stories. GIULIANI: If he is not telling the truth about that, that’s not a crime. ABRAMS: No, it’s not a crime. But it’s a weird defense. GIULIANI: It’s not under oath. It’s not perjury.

Giuliani went on to note that former President Bill Clinton also committed perjury, calling his moral behavior “worse” and cited his affair with Monica Lewinsky.

Watch above via NewsNation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com