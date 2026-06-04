The Daily Pour announced the acquisition of Whiskey Riot — one of the most recognized whiskey festival brands across the United States. The deal marks the company’s third acquisition in 24 months, following the recent addition of The WhiskyX festivals, and underscores an active strategy to unite the fragmented premium spirits and non-alc events space.

With Whiskey Riot now under its umbrella, The Daily Pour (founded by Mediaite founder Dan Abrams) operates four festival and event brands — Whiskey Washback, Whiskey Riot, Arte Agave, and Drinks with Benefits (recently named a Top 10 Specialty Festival by USA Today) — spanning whiskey, tequila, agave, and non-alcoholic beverages. The company is actively pursuing additional acquisitions across categories as it continues to establish market dominance in the experiential drinks space. It is already slated to host at least 30 events in 2027, doubling from 2026.

The Daily Pour’s consolidation strategy is designed to complement its media arm through best-in-class live events in major markets nationwide alongside a growing digital ecosystem that includes an AI-powered spirits app, a large newsletter following, and a review database, as well as a creator network already with over 2.5 million followers.

“The Daily Pour is the only platform in the country where a spirits or beverage brand can activate nationally – across events, content, and commerce – under one roof,” said Dan Abrams, founder of The Daily Pour. “With the addition of Whiskey Riot, an exceptional brand with a loyal following, we are accelerating our growth and strengthening our position as the nation’s dominant drinks event platform.”

Bobby Finan, founder of Whiskey Riot, said: “We built Whiskey Riot to celebrate the best of American whiskey culture, and The Daily Pour is the right home to carry that forward. Their infrastructure, brand relationships, and national reach will elevate what Whiskey Riot can offer consumers and sponsors alike. We’re excited to be part of their team!”

Brands interested in sponsorship, activation, or digital integration opportunities across The Daily Pour’s events portfolio can contact walt@thedailypour.com.

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About The Daily Pour

Founded in 2024 by TV personality and host Dan Abrams, The Daily Pour is the ultimate media and events platform for the modern drinker. Through its AI-powered app, major social following and top-notch tasting festivals around the country, The Daily Pour delivers trusted recommendations, cultural context, and best-in-class experiences across whiskey, tequila, agave, and emerging non-alcoholic categories. To learn more, please visit: thedailypour.com.

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