‘SAVE COLLEGE SPORTS!’ Trump Calls on Congress to Pass Bill Introducing NIL Regulations in NCAA

President Donald Trump urged Congress on Thursday to pass a law that would establish a regulatory framework for the NCAA’s name, image, and likeness guidelines.

The president, echoing comments from some of the most prominent names in sports, warned that college sports as we know it could end without the federal government stepping in. While many agree that college athletes should be compensated for their efforts, some have taken issue with the relatively lawlessness of the NIL era. Star athletes, for example, are able to transfer between schools as much as they want — essentially leaving for the highest bidder each season.

To curb that issue and others, a group of lawmakers that included Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) introduced the Protect College Sports Act. The bill would limit transfers per athlete, introduce a hard cap on eligibility to five years, and bar former professional athletes from re-enrolling and playing in college.

On Thursday, Trump said in a Truth Social post that college sports “produces our many Athletes, Leaders, and Olympic Dominance, is a total ‘mess,’ and everyone is saying that it must be fixed.” He then broke down the timeline of actions that he and other lawmakers have taken up to this point. He ended the post by pushing for Congress to pass a bill so he can sign it into law, saying:

The House has worked long and hard on this issue as well, and I am very grateful to Speaker Mike Johnson and Leader Steve Scalise for their work to fix this very major problem. I urge the House and Senate to come together to pass a final Bipartisan Law, that I can sign this summer, that reflects the views and input of both Chambers. WE HAVE TO SAVE COLLEGE SPORTS! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

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