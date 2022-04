Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier saw a boost in the ratings for his Friday interview with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Baier’s interview brought in an impressive 2.56 million total viewers and 452,000 viewers in the key 25-54 age demographic. Baier’s total viewership was up a whooping 49 percent, while his demo viewership was up a massive 86 percent from the same day last year.

Baier also managed to surpass Sean Hannity in the demo, who brought in 413,000 viewers, and beat his MSNBC and CNN time-slot competition combined.

Baier landed in 4th place overall on Fox in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1090 NEW DAY:

381 MORNING JOE:

789 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

3 ELEMENTARY:

30 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1422 NEW DAY:

464 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

88 MORNING IN AMERICA:

25 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1843 NEW DAY:

606 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1918 CNN NEWSROOM:

685 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

709 NATIONAL REPORT:

156 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1967 CNN NEWSROOM:

786 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

649 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

93 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1836 AT THIS HOUR:

815 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

632 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

135 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1978 INSIDE POLITICS:

831 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

747 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

142 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

168 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1738 CNN NEWSROOM:

794 MTP DAILY:

675 — BLUE BLOODS:

169 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1720 CNN NEWSROOM:

851 KATY TUR REPORTS:

703 AMERICAN AGENDA:

141 BLUE BLOODS:

221 3p STORY, THE:

1773 CNN NEWSROOM:

787 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

815 — BLUE BLOODS:

283 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1691 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

796 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1163 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

195 BLUE BLOODS:

322 5p FIVE, THE:

3255 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

719 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

210 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

136 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2561 SITUATION ROOM:

729 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1194 SPICER & CO:

198 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

84 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2801 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

932 REIDOUT:

923 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

300 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

49 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3087 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

887 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1135 STINCHFIELD:

230 NEWSNATION PRIME:

63 9p HANNITY:

2657 CNN TONIGHT:

795 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1297 PRIME NEWS:

137 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

54 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1925 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

614 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1042 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

121 BANFIELD:

67 11p GUTFELD!:

1914 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

522 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

853 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

123 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

25

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

248 NEW DAY:

69 MORNING JOE:

89 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

0 ELEMENTARY:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

286 NEW DAY:

86 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

12 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

280 NEW DAY:

124 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

284 CNN NEWSROOM:

126 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

72 NATIONAL REPORT:

24 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

304 CNN NEWSROOM:

157 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

72 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

12 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

281 AT THIS HOUR:

198 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

79 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

12 12p OUTNUMBERED:

332 INSIDE POLITICS:

211 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

61 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

32 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

17 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

268 CNN NEWSROOM:

176 MTP DAILY:

68 — BLUE BLOODS:

23 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

249 CNN NEWSROOM:

173 KATY TUR REPORTS:

73 AMERICAN AGENDA:

22 BLUE BLOODS:

25 3p STORY, THE:

274 CNN NEWSROOM:

164 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

95 — BLUE BLOODS:

31 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

282 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

163 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

92 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

18 BLUE BLOODS:

29 5p FIVE, THE:

519 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

172 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

25 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

17 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

452 SITUATION ROOM:

225 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

108 SPICER & CO:

29 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

13 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

467 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

233 REIDOUT:

111 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

25 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

8 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

532 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

238 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

119 STINCHFIELD:

26 NEWSNATION PRIME:

8 9p HANNITY:

413 CNN TONIGHT:

207 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

120 PRIME NEWS:

10 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

4 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

257 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

162 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

114 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

12 BANFIELD:

6 11p GUTFELD!:

311 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

150 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

101 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

18 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

2

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 669,000

Fox: 1.87 million

MSNBC: 824,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 158,000

Fox News: 310,000

MSNBC: 85,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 765,000

Fox News: 2.56 million

MSNBC: 1.16 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 202,000

Fox News: 401,000

MSNBC: 118,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

