MSNBC’s Michael Steele, who was in for Nicolle Wallace, and CNN’s Pamela Brown, who was in for Jake Tapper, tied on Friday in the key 25-54 age demographic.

Steele and Brown both brought in 116,000 demo viewers at 4 p.m. — although Steele’s figure is an average of his two hours from 4 to 6 p.m.

Fox News’s Charles Payne, who was guest hosting for Neil Cavuto, won the 4 p.m. hour in the demo with 245,000 viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

876 NEW DAY:

260 MORNING JOE:

839 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

17 EARLY MORNING:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1232 NEW DAY:

323 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

82 MORNING IN AMERICA:

29 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1457 NEW DAY:

438 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1422 CNN NEWSROOM:

527 MORNING JOE:

908 NATIONAL REPORT:

152 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1526 CNN NEWSROOM:

688 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

545 — BLUE BLOODS:

79 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1501 AT THIS HOUR:

666 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

459 — BLUE BLOODS:

138 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1786 INSIDE POLITICS:

724 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

519 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

163 BLUE BLOODS:

158 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1502 CNN NEWSROOM:

718 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

537 — BLUE BLOODS:

221 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1472 CNN NEWSROOM:

628 KATY TUR REPORTS:

626 AMERICAN AGENDA:

137 BLUE BLOODS:

209 3p STORY, THE:

1496 CNN NEWSROOM:

598 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

664 — BLUE BLOODS:

271 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1514 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

658 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1166 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

181 BLUE BLOODS:

351 5p FIVE, THE:

2892 SITUATION ROOM:

695 — SPICER & CO:

192 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

147 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

1990 SITUATION ROOM:

566 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1163 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

191 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

83 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2304 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

583 REIDOUT:

948 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

260 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

47 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2137 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

603 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1097 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

443 NEWSNATION PRIME:

58 9p HANNITY:

1598 CNN TONIGHT:

500 MSNBC PRIME:

1226 PRIME NEWS:

651 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

78 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1561 CNN TONIGHT:

469 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

898 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

650 BANFIELD:

83 11p GUTFELD!:

1951 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

456 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

831 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

199 NEWSNATION TONIGHT:

68

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

128 NEW DAY:

45 MORNING JOE:

93 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

1 EARLY MORNING:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

187 NEW DAY:

55 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

8 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

185 NEW DAY:

91 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

239 CNN NEWSROOM:

111 MORNING JOE:

86 NATIONAL REPORT:

16 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

254 CNN NEWSROOM:

123 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

46 — BLUE BLOODS:

5 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

223 AT THIS HOUR:

130 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

31 — BLUE BLOODS:

18 12p OUTNUMBERED:

287 INSIDE POLITICS:

125 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

40 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

26 BLUE BLOODS:

23 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

266 CNN NEWSROOM:

145 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

68 — BLUE BLOODS:

24 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

256 CNN NEWSROOM:

103 KATY TUR REPORTS:

59 AMERICAN AGENDA:

24 BLUE BLOODS:

18 3p STORY, THE:

275 CNN NEWSROOM:

96 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

59 — BLUE BLOODS:

26 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

245 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

116 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

116 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

26 BLUE BLOODS:

33 5p FIVE, THE:

374 SITUATION ROOM:

123 — SPICER & CO:

43 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

14 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

254 SITUATION ROOM:

105 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

126 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

27 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

6 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

279 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

116 REIDOUT:

107 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

43 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

294 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

108 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

104 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

48 NEWSNATION PRIME:

6 9p HANNITY:

197 CNN TONIGHT:

93 MSNBC PRIME:

122 PRIME NEWS:

71 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

3 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

166 CNN TONIGHT:

66 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

88 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

78 BANFIELD:

4 11p GUTFELD!:

283 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

73 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

119 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

32 NEWSNATION TONIGHT:

3

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 518,000

Fox News: 1.54 million

MSNBC: 788,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 93,000

Fox News: 231,000

MSNBC: 83,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 524,000

Fox News: 1.76 million

MSNBC: 1.07 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 89,000

Fox News: 219,000

MSNBC: 105,000

