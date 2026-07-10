Tom Homan Attacks the Media While Vowing to ‘Do the Right Thing’ After Another Fatal ICE Shooting

Border Czar Tom Homan attacked the media for its “lies” about ICE during a Friday appearance on Fox News, while also vowing to “do the right thing” after the agency fatally shot another man this week.

Homan’s comments came just days after federal immigration agents fatally shot Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Mexican national, in Houston after mistaking him for another man they were trying to apprehend. According to Araujo’s son, his father was in the process of obtaining a work permit and would have stopped his vehicle had agents clearly identified themselves.

The Department of Homeland Security, however, has maintained that Araujo tried to use his van as a weapon, though no publicly available evidence has emerged to support that claim. The shooting is under investigation and marked the 10th fatal ICE shooting of President Donald Trump’s second term.

On Friday, Homan told Fox News’ Will Cain, “We need to let the investigation play out. Let the facts come together. There’s gonna be some body cam footage — maybe. There’s gonna be cellphone video. There could be, you know, cellphone towers in the area, or cameras that the city owns.”

Importantly, on Thursday, a DHS spokesperson confirmed to The New York Times that the federal agents involved were not wearing body cameras.

Homan continued, “The media don’t trust ICE, and why is that? Because the vast majority of media, you know, they constantly tell lies about what ICE is doing, and they base that on members of Congress who wanna compare ICE to the Nazis, the secret police, and so forth. The hateful rhetoric is driving public opinion away from ICE. But I think, in the last few months, we’re winning the public back because we’re putting the truth out there.”

Cain agreed, telling Homan, “I know that your job today is to be right.”

“I wanna just add to that,” Homan interjected. “When people act outside of policy or act in violation of the law, they will be held accountable… We will do the right thing, based on the findings of the investigation. We’ll hold our people accountable. You’ve got my word on that.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

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