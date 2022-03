Cable News Ratings Friday March 11: CNN Drops Below 1 Million Viewer Average Across Prime Time

CNN’s prime time average of total viewers dropped back under 1 million on Friday.

The network had struggled to cross the million viewer threshold in recent months, but saw its viewership rebound during the first two weeks of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday, CNN averaged 1.18 million total viewers across prime time, but on Friday was down to 973,000 average viewers.

Anderson Cooper’s 8 p.m. hour crossed the million viewer mark, bringing in 1.14 million total viewers. No other prime time CNN show brought in more than 1 million viewers.

During the daytime, however, six CNN shows brought in over 1 million total average viewers. CNN’s Inside Politics with John King led the daytime with 1.102 million viewers. CNN’s average total viewership for day time was 860,000 viewers, however.

Fox News, meanwhile, averaged 2.78 million viewers in prime time.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1065 NEW DAY:

463 MORNING JOE:

880 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

22 ELEMENTARY:

28 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1516 NEW DAY:

592 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

92 MORNING IN AMERICA:

27 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1739 NEW DAY:

776 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2002 CNN NEWSROOM:

860 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

746 NATIONAL REPORT:

199 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2182 CNN NEWSROOM:

1141 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

706 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

81 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

2235 AT THIS HOUR:

1084 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

728 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

105 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1990 INSIDE POLITICS:

1102 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

812 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

171 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

174 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1892 CNN NEWSROOM:

985 MTP DAILY:

840 — BLUE BLOODS:

218 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1765 CNN NEWSROOM:

1063 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

173 BLUE BLOODS:

267 3p STORY, THE:

1739 CNN NEWSROOM:

1070 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

793 — BLUE BLOODS:

331 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1783 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1082 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1246 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

220 BLUE BLOODS:

303 5p FIVE, THE:

3517 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

976 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

261 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

144 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2615 SITUATION ROOM:

880 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1243 SPICER & CO:

274 DONLON REPORT, THE:

58 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2651 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

978 REIDOUT:

956 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

351 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

46 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3374 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1140 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1192 STINCHFIELD:

220 NEWSNATION PRIME:

36 9p HANNITY:

2746 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

922 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1345 PRIME NEWS:

109 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

51 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2216 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

857 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1033 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

144 BANFIELD:

48 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

1474 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

674 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

776 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

112 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

36

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

194 NEW DAY:

121 MORNING JOE:

128 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

0 ELEMENTARY:

7 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

277 NEW DAY:

172 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

10 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

288 NEW DAY:

245 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

304 CNN NEWSROOM:

261 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

110 NATIONAL REPORT:

33 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

373 CNN NEWSROOM:

278 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

104 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

12 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

368 AT THIS HOUR:

288 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

105 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

15 12p OUTNUMBERED:

339 INSIDE POLITICS:

278 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

87 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

41 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

29 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

323 CNN NEWSROOM:

220 MTP DAILY:

101 — BLUE BLOODS:

44 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

373 CNN NEWSROOM:

235 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

35 BLUE BLOODS:

55 3p STORY, THE:

312 CNN NEWSROOM:

262 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

118 — BLUE BLOODS:

57 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

346 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

215 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

127 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

24 BLUE BLOODS:

57 5p FIVE, THE:

506 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

238 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

49 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

18 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

407 SITUATION ROOM:

213 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

130 SPICER & CO:

33 DONLON REPORT, THE:

10 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

429 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

253 REIDOUT:

163 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

44 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

8 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

573 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

280 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

150 STINCHFIELD:

34 NEWSNATION PRIME:

6 9p HANNITY:

469 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

244 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

172 PRIME NEWS:

14 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

5 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

418 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

290 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

128 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

27 BANFIELD:

8 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

382 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

203 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

127 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

8 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 Demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 860,000

Fox: 1.93 million

MSNBC: 876,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 228,000

Fox News: 343,000

MSNBC: 118,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 973,000

Fox News: 2.78 million

MSNBC: 1.19 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 271,000

Fox News: 487,000

MSNBC: 150,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

