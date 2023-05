Cable News Ratings Friday May 12: CNN Prime Time Viewership Drops Below Newsmax

CNN prime time dropped on Friday to 335,000 average total viewers from 8 to 11 p.m, coming below right-wing channel Newsmax, which scored 357,000 average prime time viewers.

The ratings-beleaguered network landed in a solid third place behind Fox News and MSNBC, which averaged 1.44 million and 1.08 million total average viewers in prime time — respectively.

In the key 25-54 age demographic, CNN did a bit better with 87,ooo average viewers. Fox led with 109,000 and MSNBC was in second with 98,000 average demo viewers. After 8 p.m. on Friday night, no CNN show rated above 300,000 viewers.

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace at 10 p.m. marked its lowest-rated hour since it launched on the network and dropped 25 percent since its Friday debut.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

885 CNN THIS MORNING:

297 MORNING JOE:

910 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

41 EARLY MORNING:

10 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1159 CNN THIS MORNING:

340 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

158 MORNING IN AMERICA:

40 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1324 CNN THIS MORNING:

445 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1583 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

463 MORNING JOE:

853 NATIONAL REPORT:

233 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1623 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

487 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:

734 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

48 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1455 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

458 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

639 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1592 INSIDE POLITICS:

479 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

668 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

222 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1424 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

492 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

655 — NEWSNATION NOW:

39 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1303 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

525 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

237 — 3p STORY, THE:

1315 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

615 KATY TUR REPORTS:

793 — NEWSNATION NOW W/ BERLIE:

56 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1177 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

636 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1316 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

260 — 5p FIVE, THE:

2498 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

616 — CARL HIGBIE FRONTLINE:

262 HILL, THE:

31 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

1764 SITUATION ROOM:

512 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1406 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

309 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

41 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

1683 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

520 REIDOUT:

1020 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

419 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

42 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

1302 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

447 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1076 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

467 CUOMO:

121 9p HANNITY:

1606 WHOLE STORY WITH ANDERSON:

293 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1207 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:

325 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

74 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1413 TALKING TO CHRIS WALLACE:

263 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

969 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

278 BANFIELD:

110 11p GUTFELD!:

1703 CNN TONIGHT:

200 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

698 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

153 CUOMO:

64

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

133 CNN THIS MORNING:

79 MORNING JOE:

93 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

7 EARLY MORNING:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

175 CNN THIS MORNING:

66 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

14 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

180 CNN THIS MORNING:

83 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

187 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

101 MORNING JOE:

100 NATIONAL REPORT:

25 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

173 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

104 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:

72 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

5 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

205 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

79 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

105 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

246 INSIDE POLITICS:

88 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

106 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

34 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

205 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

100 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

81 — NEWSNATION NOW:

2 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

168 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

98 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

36 — 3p STORY, THE:

161 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

123 KATY TUR REPORTS:

82 — NEWSNATION NOW W/ BERLIE:

5 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

127 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

125 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

118 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

41 — 5p FIVE, THE:

251 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

113 — CARL HIGBIE FRONTLINE:

32 HILL, THE:

6 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

179 SITUATION ROOM:

112 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

127 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

28 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

9 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

136 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

106 REIDOUT:

107 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

48 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

136 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

103 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

100 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

53 CUOMO:

31 9p HANNITY:

96 WHOLE STORY WITH ANDERSON:

85 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

105 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:

35 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

16 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

95 TALKING TO CHRIS WALLACE:

72 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

88 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

46 BANFIELD:

14 11p GUTFELD!:

228 CNN TONIGHT:

62 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

80 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

26 CUOMO:

12

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 408,000

Fox News: 1.36 million

MSNBC: 846,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 86,000

Fox News: 159,000

MSNBC: 93,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 335,000

Fox News: 1.44 million

MSNBC: 1.08 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 87,000

Fox News: 109,000

MSNBC: 98,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

