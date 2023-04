Cable News Ratings Thursday April 27: MSNBC Scores 4 Demo Wins Over Fox, CNN in Distant Third

Fox News’s prime time ratings challenges post-Tucker continued on Thursday night, although the downward trend at 8 p.m. did turn around.

On Wednesday night, Fox’s 8 p.m. replacement for Tucker Carlson brought in 1.33 million total viewers, which increased to 1.46 million on Thursday night — enough to win the hour.

However, in the key 25-54 age demographic, Fox News lost to MSNBC from 6 to 10 p.m. — with both the 7 and 8 p.m. hours having guest hosts.

Fox News still won in total day averages, in both the demo and total viewers, with MSNBC a close second. CNN landed in a distant third, however, with 451,000 total average viewers and 80,000 average total day demo viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

787 CNN THIS MORNING:

309 MORNING JOE:

944 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

40 EARLY MORNING:

15 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1081 CNN THIS MORNING:

373 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

191 MORNING IN AMERICA:

29 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1221 CNN THIS MORNING:

373 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1358 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

508 MORNING JOE:

928 NATIONAL REPORT:

255 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1386 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

480 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:

743 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

49 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1339 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

525 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

660 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1282 INSIDE POLITICS:

527 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

647 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

233 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1044 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

521 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

706 — NEWSNATION NOW:

32 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1034 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

490 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

257 — 3p STORY, THE:

1057 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

581 KATY TUR REPORTS:

877 — NEWSNATION NOW W/ BERLIE:

29 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1007 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

528 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1514 TRUMP RALLY NEW HAMPSHIRE:

651 — 5p FIVE, THE:

2425 SITUATION ROOM:

596 — — HILL, THE:

25 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

1804 SITUATION ROOM:

603 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1683 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

394 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

53 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

1632 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

597 REIDOUT:

1404 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

446 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

66 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

1463 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

527 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1435 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

456 CUOMO:

181 9p HANNITY:

1890 CNN PRIMETIME:

434 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1423 PRIME NEWS:

300 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

84 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1497 CNN TONIGHT:

381 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1378 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

366 BANFIELD:

84 11p GUTFELD!:

1543 CNN TONIGHT:

317 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1044 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

236 CUOMO:

69

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

114 CNN THIS MORNING:

62 MORNING JOE:

114 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

4 EARLY MORNING:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

155 CNN THIS MORNING:

81 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

28 MORNING IN AMERICA:

6 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

128 CNN THIS MORNING:

69 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

130 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

65 MORNING JOE:

124 NATIONAL REPORT:

51 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

141 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

77 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:

108 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

5 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

159 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

81 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

88 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

157 INSIDE POLITICS:

91 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

63 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

34 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

147 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

77 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

71 — NEWSNATION NOW:

13 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

132 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

73 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

49 — 3p STORY, THE:

130 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

94 KATY TUR REPORTS:

100 — NEWSNATION NOW W/ BERLIE:

4 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

104 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

91 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

147 TRUMP RALLY NEW HAMPSHIRE:

84 — 5p FIVE, THE:

229 SITUATION ROOM:

101 — — HILL, THE:

5 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

171 SITUATION ROOM:

108 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

175 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

49 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

11 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

136 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

101 REIDOUT:

202 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

60 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

8 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

136 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

108 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

144 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

49 CUOMO:

16 9p HANNITY:

159 CNN PRIMETIME:

99 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

160 PRIME NEWS:

37 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

18 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

172 CNN TONIGHT:

84 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

151 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

39 BANFIELD:

22 11p GUTFELD!:

210 CNN TONIGHT:

66 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

140 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

43 CUOMO:

19

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 451,000

Fox News: 1.26 million

MSNBC: 1.00 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 80,000

Fox News: 140,000

MSNBC: 118,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 447,000

Fox News: 1.62 million

MSNBC: 1.41 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 97,000

Fox News: 156,000

MSNBC: 152,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

