Cable News Ratings Thursday February 23: CNN Town Hall Lands in Third Place Second Night in a Row

CNN hosted its second town hall in a row on Thursday night, bringing in 513,000 total viewers and 113,000 viewers in the key 25-54 age demographic. The 9 p.m. event focused on the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and landed in third place in total viewers behind Fox News and MSNBC.

In the demo, the town hall beat MSNBC, but lost by a wide margin to Fox News’s Hannity.

On Wednesday night, CNN’s town hall in East Palestine, Ohio also landed in third place overall, bringing in 446,000 total viewers and 101,000 demo viewers — the lowest-rated town hall on the network since June of 2019.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

874 CNN THIS MORNING:

262 MORNING JOE:

892 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

13 EARLY MORNING:

9 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1260 CNN THIS MORNING:

353 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

72 MORNING IN AMERICA:

44 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1454 CNN THIS MORNING:

446 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1639 CNN NEWSROOM:

496 MORNING JOE:

916 NATIONAL REPORT:

142 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1672 CNN NEWSROOM:

612 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

679 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

56 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1519 AT THIS HOUR:

691 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

649 [10:45 AM-12:23 PM] — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1496 INSIDE POLITICS:

722 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

627 [12:41 PM-1:23 PM] JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

179 BLUE BLOODS:

83 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1386 CNN NEWSROOM:

662 — — BLUE BLOODS:

155 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1407 CNN NEWSROOM:

644 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

647 [1:24 PM-2:42 PM] AMERICAN AGENDA:

150 BLUE BLOODS:

217 3p STORY, THE:

1283 CNN NEWSROOM:

691 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

670 [2:43 PM-3:29 PM] — BLUE BLOODS:

270 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1516 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

869 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

961 [3:45 PM-4:39 PM] CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

153 BLUE BLOODS:

295 5p SR/MURDAUGH TRIAL CVG.:

2678 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

889 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1300 [4:40 PM-5:59 PM] SPICER & CO:

150 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

104 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2296 SITUATION ROOM:

584 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1393 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

152 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

45 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2779 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

625 REIDOUT:

1128 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

212 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

48 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3163 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

656 MORNING JOE SPC REPORT:

1048 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

136 CUOMO:

82 9p HANNITY:

2690 CNN TOWN HALL:

513 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1190 PRIME NEWS:

83 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

97 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2069 CNN TONIGHT:

433 [10:15 PM-10:59 PM] LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1275 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

107 BANFIELD:

108 11p GUTFELD!:

1780 CNN TONIGHT:

354 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

930 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

72 CUOMO:

75

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

127 CNN THIS MORNING:

54 MORNING JOE:

113 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

0 EARLY MORNING:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

161 CNN THIS MORNING:

61 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

5 MORNING IN AMERICA:

9 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

176 CNN THIS MORNING:

81 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

195 CNN NEWSROOM:

80 MORNING JOE:

90 NATIONAL REPORT:

8 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

202 CNN NEWSROOM:

103 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

69 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

6 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

177 AT THIS HOUR:

110 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

67 [10:45 AM-12:23 PM] — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

211 INSIDE POLITICS:

113 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

54 [12:41 PM-1:23 PM] JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

13 BLUE BLOODS:

15 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

207 CNN NEWSROOM:

106 — — BLUE BLOODS:

23 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

206 CNN NEWSROOM:

102 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

47 [1:24 PM-2:42 PM] AMERICAN AGENDA:

9 BLUE BLOODS:

37 3p STORY, THE:

162 CNN NEWSROOM:

107 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

54 [2:43 PM-3:29 PM] — BLUE BLOODS:

41 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

178 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

153 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

101 [3:45 PM-4:39 PM] CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

12 BLUE BLOODS:

35 5p SR/MURDAUGH TRIAL CVG.:

258 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

179 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

125 [4:40 PM-5:59 PM] SPICER & CO:

22 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

15 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

219 SITUATION ROOM:

120 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

122 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

8 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

8 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

256 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

126 REIDOUT:

125 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

19 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

6 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

400 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

148 MORNING JOE SPC REPORT:

97 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

17 CUOMO:

13 9p HANNITY:

320 CNN TOWN HALL:

133 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

127 PRIME NEWS:

10 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

25 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

267 CNN TONIGHT:

103 [10:15 PM-10:59 PM] LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

126 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

13 BANFIELD:

16 11p GUTFELD!:

298 CNN TONIGHT:

92 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

115 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

11 CUOMO:

10

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 533,000

Fox News: 1.66 million

MSNBC: 870,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 101,000

Fox News: 208,000

MSNBC: 91,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 541,000

Fox News: 2.64 million

MSNBC: 1.17 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 130,000

Fox News: 329,000

MSNBC: 117,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com