Iranian Woman Arrested by FBI in LA for Trafficking Bombs and Drones in $70 Million Scheme

A 44-year-old Iranian woman living in Los Angeles was arrested by the FBI for allegedly being an arms dealer for Iran’s theocratic regime.

Shamim Mafi was nabbed by the feds minutes before boarding a plane to Turkey at LAX on Saturday night, with the FBI alleging she sold drones, bombs, bomb fuses, assault weapons, and millions of rounds of ammunition to Sudan on behalf of the Iranian government. At least one of the deals Mafi was involved in was worth more than $70 million, according to the government.

Mafi was living in the LA suburb of Woodland Hills on a green card, according to officials. The affidavit said she “conspired with others to perpetrate an unlawful scheme of weapons, weapons components, and ammunition on behalf of the Government of Iran.”

Fox News correspondent Max Gorden reported Mafi frequently traveled to Iran, Turkey, and other countries as part of her arms dealing scheme.

“Mafi was allegedly coordinating with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” Gorden reported. “According to the federal government, one of the contracts was worth €60 million” — or about $70.50 million — “brokering the sale of Iranian-made drones between Iran’s defense ministry and Sudan.”

“In another instance, Mafi is accused of selling 55,000 bomb fuses to the Sudanese military,” Gorden continued.

Mafi was charged with conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act; she faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

She told the FBI she could provide “extensive information about the Iranian financial system and money laundering channels used by the Government of Iran,” according to the criminal complaint.

Her arrest obviously coincides with the U.S.-Iran war which started in late February. President Donald Trump told Fox News on Sunday he is optimistic an agreement to end the war will come together soon, but that he is also serious about his threat to wipe out Iran’s power plants and bridges if the country does not cut a deal ASAP.

Mafi will appear in court on Monday.

Watch above via Fox News.

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