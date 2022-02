Fox News dominated the cable news ratings on Thursday in spectacular fashion, despite an impressive surge in viewers for CNN and MSNBC.

Fox scored three shows over 1 million viewers in the key 25-54 age demographic. The Five achieved a rarely-seen feat, raking in over 5 million total average viewers – winning the day both in terms of overall viewers and in the demo.

Jesse Watters, Tucker Carlson, and Sean Hannity all raked in over 4 million viewers, with Carlson leading the pack for a second-place finish for the day.

CNN, meanwhile, scored three shows over 2 million total average viewers as Newsroom from 12 to 2 p.m. led the network.

MSNBC’s prime time lineup outperformed CNN’s averaging a total 2.22 million viewers across its programming compared to CNN’s 1.88 million average viewers.

Notably, CNN and MSNBC combined beat Fox News in terms of overall viewers and in the demo in both day time and prime time.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1532 NEW DAY:

590 MORNING JOE:

1155 UKRAINE BREAKING NEWS:

43 ELEMENTARY:

23 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

2107 NEW DAY:

874 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

113 MORNING IN AMERICA:

35 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

2550 NEW DAY:

1176 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2939 CNN NEWSROOM:

1530 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

1150 NATIONAL REPORT:

278 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2946 CNN NEWSROOM:

1860 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

1021 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

68 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

2982 AT THIS HOUR:

2042 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

1079 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

146 12p OUTNUMBERED:

3378 CNN NEWSROOM:

2298 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

1289 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

293 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

198 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

3844 CNN NEWSROOM:

2710 MTP DAILY:

1413 — BLUE BLOODS:

111 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

3863 CNN NEWSROOM:

2599 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

278 — 3p STORY, THE:

3267 CNN NEWSROOM:

1986 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

1399 — BLUE BLOODS:

313 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

3220 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1940 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1851 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

337 BLUE BLOODS:

364 5p FIVE, THE:

5031 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1910 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

303 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

175 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

3827 SITUATION ROOM:

1897 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1619 SPICER & CO:

322 DONLON REPORT, THE:

82 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

4209 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1901 REIDOUT:

1568 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

433 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

54 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

4692 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1961 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2134 STINCHFIELD:

292 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

46 9p HANNITY:

4266 CNN TONIGHT:

1870 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2544 PRIME NEWS:

206 NEWSNATION PRIME:

46 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

3252 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

1828 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1992 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

179 BANFIELD:

46 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

2345 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

1365 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

1423 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

167 NEWSNATION PRIME:

25

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

360 NEW DAY:

152 MORNING JOE:

174 UKRAINE BREAKING NEWS:

9 ELEMENTARY:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

485 NEW DAY:

232 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

25 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

491 NEW DAY:

369 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

602 CNN NEWSROOM:

480 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

165 NATIONAL REPORT:

49 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

643 CNN NEWSROOM:

566 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

161 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

8 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

676 AT THIS HOUR:

617 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

170 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

19 12p OUTNUMBERED:

804 CNN NEWSROOM:

670 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

183 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

52 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

16 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

921 CNN NEWSROOM:

807 MTP DAILY:

200 — BLUE BLOODS:

9 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

905 CNN NEWSROOM:

802 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

62 — 3p STORY, THE:

796 CNN NEWSROOM:

661 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

232 — BLUE BLOODS:

42 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

772 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

579 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

281 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

60 BLUE BLOODS:

44 5p FIVE, THE:

1135 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

632 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

39 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

11 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

877 SITUATION ROOM:

667 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

217 SPICER & CO:

46 DONLON REPORT, THE:

4 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

933 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

663 REIDOUT:

280 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

63 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

1100 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

704 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

409 STINCHFIELD:

45 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

7 9p HANNITY:

1002 CNN TONIGHT:

681 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

420 PRIME NEWS:

45 NEWSNATION PRIME:

8 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

866 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

751 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

348 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

42 BANFIELD:

10 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

707 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

562 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

310 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

41 NEWSNATION PRIME:

3

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.25-54 Demo (thousands)

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.65 million

Fox: 3.04 million

MSNBC: 1.42 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 554,000

Fox News: 722,000

MSNBC: 238,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.88 million

Fox News: 4.07 million

MSNBC: 2.22 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 712,000

Fox News: 989,000

MSNBC: 392,000

