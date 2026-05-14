Sean Hannity Asks Lara Trump About Her Political Ambitions: ‘You Could be the First Woman President’

Eric and Lara Trump joined Sean Hannity on the latest episode of the Hang Out with Sean Hannity podcast and weighed in on whether or not they are in the running to succeed President Donald Trump.

Discussing the state of American politics, Eric Trump noted, “It’s a dirty, nasty world. Politics is a dirty, nasty world, and we’ve seen the best of it.”

Hannity then asked, “You can’t dodge. Have you ever considered running? Do you think you might run?”

“I would never rule anything out. I can tell you we’ve seen the best of it and we’ve seen the worst of it. This is probably the best of it—what you’re seeing right here—Air Force One flying to the other side of the world, just to be an observer, to be a fly on the wall, and to keep your father company. I have no other role in this trip,” Eric Trump replied, noting that the interview was taking place on Air Force One while en route to Trump’s China summit.

“At the same time, I’ve seen six months of courtrooms where people are trying to destroy you and your entire family. If you go into this game, you better be ready for it. You better have your family ready for it, because they’re coming—and they’re coming in ways you can’t even imagine. So it’s probably actually the answer he gave when he was roughly my age—if it ever got so bad, I’d throw my hat in the ring. That’s probably my answer, so long as all the other stars align—so long as your family’s ready for it, your spouse is ready for it—because you better be able to take the punches,” Eric Trump concluded.

“Spouse?” Hannity jumped in, turning to Lara, who is also a colleague at Fox News.

“Is that where I come in? You know, they’re big shoes to fill now, Sean. There has never been a president like Donald Trump. There will never be another one like President Trump,” added Lara Trump.

“But you could be the first woman president,” pressed Hannity.

“I will echo Eric’s answer, which is I think that we have seen so many different sides of all of it. We’ve seen the absolute nastiest and as bad as it can get, but you know what they did to all of us over that period of time is, if you continue to rub your hands, you’ll get a callus. If you continue to beat somebody enough, you develop a thick skin—and we have all developed such thick skin that I almost don’t think there’s anything they can throw at any of us—anybody in our whole family—that we wouldn’t be ready for or able to handle at this point,” replied Lara Trump, who previously served as a co-chair of the RNC.

Watch the clip above.

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