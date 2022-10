MSNBC pulled in the largest audience for the ninth consecutive January 6 hearing on cable news Thursday afternoon and for the eighth straight hearing on all of television.

During the hearings, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., MSNBC led with over 3 million average total viewers. CNN came in second with 2.2 million total average viewers, while Fox News’s audience dropped to roughly 800,000 total viewers — well below the network’s regular numbers.

Fox News’s The Five and Tucker Carlson remained the two most watched hours of cable news on Thursday as Fox remained number one in both total day viewers and across prime time.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1074 NEW DAY:

307 MORNING JOE:

931 BIDEN CHRONICLES; THE:

33 EARLY MORNING:

6 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1325 NEW DAY:

416 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

106 MORNING IN AMERICA:

26 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1554 NEW DAY:

511 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1787 CNN NEWSROOM:

568 MORNING JOE:

1006 NATIONAL REPORT:

167 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1720 CNN NEWSROOM:

794 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

888 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

40 11a — AT THIS HOUR:

992 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

990 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1801 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

1356 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

1715 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

189 BLUE BLOODS:

139 1p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

982 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

2419 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

3163 — BLUE BLOODS:

176 2p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

793 — — AMERICAN AGENDA:

232 BLUE BLOODS:

193 3p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

786 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

2014 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

2695 — BLUE BLOODS:

263 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1251 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1497 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

2083 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

260 BLUE BLOODS:

308 5p FIVE, THE:

3260 SITUATION ROOM:

1076 — SPICER & CO:

232 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

135 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2332 SITUATION ROOM:

822 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1804 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

222 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

87 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2852 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

913 REIDOUT:

1541 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

269 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

103 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3197 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1308 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

2406 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

203 CUOMO:

152 9p HANNITY:

2753 CNN TONIGHT:

1055 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

2442 PRIME NEWS:

146 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

78 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2210 CNN TONIGHT:

803 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

2151 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

157 BANFIELD:

44 11p GUTFELD!:

2274 CNN TONIGHT:

523 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1325 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

88 CUOMO:

74

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

172 NEW DAY:

41 MORNING JOE:

113 BIDEN CHRONICLES; THE:

7 EARLY MORNING:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

220 NEW DAY:

64 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

14 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

238 NEW DAY:

81 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

251 CNN NEWSROOM:

88 MORNING JOE:

97 NATIONAL REPORT:

15 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

233 CNN NEWSROOM:

111 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

91 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

4 11a — AT THIS HOUR:

186 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

113 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

267 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

195 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

146 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

17 BLUE BLOODS:

44 1p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

184 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

440 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

381 — BLUE BLOODS:

14 2p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

151 — — AMERICAN AGENDA:

27 BLUE BLOODS:

33 3p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

159 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

392 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

343 — BLUE BLOODS:

29 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

181 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

276 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

204 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

24 BLUE BLOODS:

37 5p FIVE, THE:

444 SITUATION ROOM:

241 — SPICER & CO:

44 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

9 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

341 SITUATION ROOM:

180 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

203 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

27 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

15 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

353 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

239 REIDOUT:

213 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

34 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

26 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

481 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

294 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

315 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

19 CUOMO:

17 9p HANNITY:

326 CNN TONIGHT:

206 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

300 PRIME NEWS:

11 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

10 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

285 CNN TONIGHT:

187 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

249 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

12 BANFIELD:

9 11p GUTFELD!:

376 CNN TONIGHT:

125 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

183 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

9 CUOMO:

18

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.00 million

Fox News: 1.73 million

MSNBC: 1.64 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 193,000

Fox News: 261,000

MSNBC: 199,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.06 million

Fox News: 2.72 million

MSNBC: 2.33 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 229,000

Fox News: 364,000

MSNBC: 288,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com