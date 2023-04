All of cable news saw a major increase in ratings on Tuesday as former President Donald Trump made history by becoming the first ex-president ever to be arrested, but Tucker Carlson saw a ratings surge far beyond any other program.

Carlson’s program was interrupted halfway through by Trump’s speech regarding his indictment, which CNN also carried live while MSNBC did not.

Carlson brought in a massive 6.5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. and almost 1.1 million viewers in the key 25-54 age demographic.

MSNBC’s coverage at 8 p.m. brought in 2.72 million total viewers, while CNN scored 2.16 million total viewers.

The Five was the second highest-rated show for the day with 4.18 million total viewers, followed by Sean Hannity’s 4.03 million viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

901 CNN THIS MORNING:

304 MORNING JOE:

1101 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

22 EARLY MORNING:

7 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1256 CNN THIS MORNING:

428 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

97 MORNING IN AMERICA:

31 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1502 CNN THIS MORNING:

557 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1673 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

845 MORNING JOE:

1357 NATIONAL REPORT:

189 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1725 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

1018 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

1141 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

47 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1786 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

1154 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

1165 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2191 TRUMP ARREST/ARRAIGNMENT:

1517 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

1400 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

240 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

2671 TRUMP ARREST/ARRAIGNMENT:

2231 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

2123 — NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

70 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

3245 TRUMP ARREST/ARRAIGNMENT:

2717 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

411 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

87 3p STORY, THE:

3500 TRUMP ARREST/ARRAIGNMENT:

2809 KATY TUR REPORTS:

2594 — NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

97 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

3152 TRUMP ARREST/ARRAIGNMENT:

2058 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

2679 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

304 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

83 5p FIVE, THE:

4178 DONALD TRUMP INDICTMENT:

1565 — SPICER & CO:

228 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

61 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2983 DONALD TRUMP INDICTMENT:

1248 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

2266 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

299 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

37 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3687 DONALD TRUMP INDICTMENT:

1437 REIDOUT:

1879 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

439 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

53 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

6462 DONALD TRUMP INDICTMENT:

2157 INDICTMENT OF DONALDTRUMP:

2729 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

826 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

225 9p HANNITY:

4034 DONALD TRUMP INDICTMENT:

1805 INDICTMENT OF DONALDTRUMP:

2802 PRIME NEWS:

361 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

184 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2712 DONALD TRUMP INDICTMENT:

1299 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

2468 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

247 BANFIELD:

100 11p GUTFELD!:

2217 CNN TONIGHT:

887 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1571 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

128 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

49

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

152 CNN THIS MORNING:

68 MORNING JOE:

166 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

1 EARLY MORNING:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

162 CNN THIS MORNING:

75 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

17 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

132 CNN THIS MORNING:

116 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

185 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

173 MORNING JOE:

211 NATIONAL REPORT:

27 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

208 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

208 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

159 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

17 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

231 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

270 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

154 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

305 TRUMP ARREST/ARRAIGNMENT:

332 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

201 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

22 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

381 TRUMP ARREST/ARRAIGNMENT:

528 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

345 — NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

20 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

484 TRUMP ARREST/ARRAIGNMENT:

655 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

28 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

26 3p STORY, THE:

477 TRUMP ARREST/ARRAIGNMENT:

657 KATY TUR REPORTS:

392 — NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

21 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

440 TRUMP ARREST/ARRAIGNMENT:

491 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

386 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

30 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

14 5p FIVE, THE:

561 DONALD TRUMP INDICTMENT:

385 — SPICER & CO:

17 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

16 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

426 DONALD TRUMP INDICTMENT:

334 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

327 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

26 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

9 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

540 DONALD TRUMP INDICTMENT:

344 REIDOUT:

265 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

32 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

14 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

1087 DONALD TRUMP INDICTMENT:

615 INDICTMENT OF DONALDTRUMP:

345 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

118 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

43 9p HANNITY:

636 DONALD TRUMP INDICTMENT:

494 INDICTMENT OF DONALDTRUMP:

372 PRIME NEWS:

35 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

50 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

415 DONALD TRUMP INDICTMENT:

351 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

328 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

32 BANFIELD:

29 11p GUTFELD!:

352 CNN TONIGHT:

278 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

229 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

15 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

11

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.31 million

Fox News: 2.51 million

MSNBC: 1.74 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 327,000

Fox News: 367,000

MSNBC: 254,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.75 million

Fox News: 4.40 million

MSNBC: 2.67 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 487,000

Fox News: 713,000

MSNBC: 348,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

