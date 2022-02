Fox News’ late-night talk show Gutfeld! outpaced every show on CNN and MSNBC Tuesday in the key 25-54 age demographic.

The 11 p.m. show, hosted by Greg Gutfeld, raked in 372,000 viewers in the demo, which far outpaced the top non-Fox host Rachel Maddow – who brought in 217,000 demo viewers.

Gutfeld gained in demo viewers from his lead-in Laura Ingraham who pulled in 371,000 demo viewers – a significant statistic as all other 11 p.m. shows significantly dropped in viewers from their 10 p.m. lead-in programs.

CNN’s Don Lemon lost demo viewers at 11 p.m. going from 174,000 to 103,000 during his two hours of hosting. Lemon, notably though outpaced Anderson Cooper’s second hour of hosting at 9 p.m., which pulled in 144,000 demo viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

997 NEW DAY:

303 MORNING JOE:

762 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

20 ELEMENTARY:

41 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1435 NEW DAY:

434 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

117 MORNING IN AMERICA:

15 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1593 NEW DAY:

543 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1589 CNN NEWSROOM:

535 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

783 NATIONAL REPORT:

166 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1568 CNN NEWSROOM:

539 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

597 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

78 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1527 AT THIS HOUR:

520 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

492 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

96 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1715 INSIDE POLITICS:

632 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

587 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

170 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

205 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1379 CNN NEWSROOM:

593 MTP DAILY:

655 — BLUE BLOODS:

244 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1278 CNN NEWSROOM:

550 KATY TUR REPORTS:

651 AMERICAN AGENDA:

203 BLUE BLOODS:

318 3p STORY, THE:

1338 CNN NEWSROOM:

578 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

713 — BLUE BLOODS:

361 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1366 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

687 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1257 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

233 BLUE BLOODS:

409 5p FIVE, THE:

3439 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

678 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

212 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

173 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2432 SITUATION ROOM:

614 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1111 SPICER & CO:

267 DONLON REPORT, THE:

46 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2854 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

654 REIDOUT:

1062 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

345 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

37 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3558 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

731 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1362 STINCHFIELD:

249 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

50 9p HANNITY:

2820 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

609 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2117 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

102 NEWSNATION PRIME:

36 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2190 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

681 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1419 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

220 BANFIELD:

32 11p GUTFELD!:

1911 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

447 11TH HOUR:

828 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

116 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

16

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

180 NEW DAY:

29 MORNING JOE:

90 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

1 ELEMENTARY:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

255 NEW DAY:

59 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

11 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

245 NEW DAY:

88 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

250 CNN NEWSROOM:

82 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

68 NATIONAL REPORT:

21 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

278 CNN NEWSROOM:

64 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

58 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

9 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

268 AT THIS HOUR:

78 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

41 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

3 12p OUTNUMBERED:

260 INSIDE POLITICS:

111 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

58 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

39 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

14 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

205 CNN NEWSROOM:

98 MTP DAILY:

81 — BLUE BLOODS:

22 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

200 CNN NEWSROOM:

116 KATY TUR REPORTS:

71 AMERICAN AGENDA:

52 BLUE BLOODS:

34 3p STORY, THE:

242 CNN NEWSROOM:

137 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

75 — BLUE BLOODS:

43 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

256 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

134 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

90 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

43 BLUE BLOODS:

40 5p FIVE, THE:

543 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

117 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

42 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

21 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

466 SITUATION ROOM:

137 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

114 SPICER & CO:

50 DONLON REPORT, THE:

4 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

485 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

200 REIDOUT:

127 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

69 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

6 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

590 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

193 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

149 STINCHFIELD:

71 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

4 9p HANNITY:

473 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

144 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

217 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

25 NEWSNATION PRIME:

3 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

371 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

174 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

154 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

33 BANFIELD:

1 11p GUTFELD!:

372 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

103 11TH HOUR:

124 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

12 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 526,000

Fox: 1.78 million

MSNBC: 889,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 104,000

Fox News: 307,000

MSNBC: 96,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 674,000

Fox News: 2.86 million

MSNBC: 1.63 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 171,000

Fox News: 478,000

MSNBC: 173,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

