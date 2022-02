In the battle for the number one morning show on cable news, Fox & Friends is resoundingly in first place.

MSNBC’s Morning Joe is in a strong second, while CNN’s New Day is in third.

To illustrate: Tuesday’s ratings have Fox & Friends more than quadrupling New Day in terms of total viewers.

In all three hours that the shows run, Fox has secured four times the viewership. At 6 a.m., Fox pulled in 1.16 million viewers, while CNN brought in 289,000.

At 7 a.m., Fox brought in an average of 1.61 million viewers to CNN’s 374,000. And, finally, at 8 a.m. Fox raked in 1.79 million viewers to CNN’s 430,000.

MSNBC’s Morning Joe, which is soon to expand to 4 full hours, brought in an average of 842,000 viewers across all three hours.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1164 NEW DAY:

289 MORNING JOE:

842 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

11 ELEMENTARY:

26 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1614 NEW DAY:

374 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

105 MORNING IN AMERICA:

15 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1799 NEW DAY:

430 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1776 CNN NEWSROOM:

484 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

714 NATIONAL REPORT:

210 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1745 CNN NEWSROOM:

530 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

586 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

89 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1766 AT THIS HOUR:

621 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

526 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

123 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1886 INSIDE POLITICS:

692 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

581 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

163 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

203 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1608 CNN NEWSROOM:

651 MTP DAILY:

536 — BLUE BLOODS:

154 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1651 CNN NEWSROOM:

590 KATY TUR REPORTS:

615 AMERICAN AGENDA:

167 BLUE BLOODS:

266 3p STORY, THE:

1858 CNN NEWSROOM:

586 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

678 — BLUE BLOODS:

310 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2023 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

677 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1299 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

228 BLUE BLOODS:

402 5p FIVE, THE:

3622 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

688 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

222 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

155 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2534 SITUATION ROOM:

611 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1252 SPICER & CO:

257 DONLON REPORT, THE:

57 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3034 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

684 REIDOUT:

1065 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

367 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

33 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3658 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

675 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1277 STINCHFIELD:

231 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

49 9p HANNITY:

2874 CNN TONIGHT:

589 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1531 PRIME NEWS:

173 NEWSNATION PRIME:

49 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2165 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

532 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1161 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

173 BANFIELD:

40 11p GUTFELD!:

1797 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

369 11TH HOUR:

703 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

177 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

23

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

211 NEW DAY:

78 MORNING JOE:

111 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

0 ELEMENTARY:

6 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

298 NEW DAY:

84 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

14 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

313 NEW DAY:

87 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

326 CNN NEWSROOM:

132 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

67 NATIONAL REPORT:

36 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

315 CNN NEWSROOM:

119 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

59 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

25 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

271 AT THIS HOUR:

128 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

62 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

17 12p OUTNUMBERED:

284 INSIDE POLITICS:

151 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

64 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

29 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

29 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

329 CNN NEWSROOM:

129 MTP DAILY:

54 — BLUE BLOODS:

29 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

321 CNN NEWSROOM:

112 KATY TUR REPORTS:

57 AMERICAN AGENDA:

22 BLUE BLOODS:

31 3p STORY, THE:

319 CNN NEWSROOM:

122 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

75 — BLUE BLOODS:

40 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

329 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

124 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

121 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

27 BLUE BLOODS:

50 5p FIVE, THE:

493 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

131 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

34 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

22 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

382 SITUATION ROOM:

132 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

136 SPICER & CO:

40 DONLON REPORT, THE:

13 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

420 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

171 REIDOUT:

162 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

58 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

8 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

526 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

190 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

134 STINCHFIELD:

58 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

9 9p HANNITY:

389 CNN TONIGHT:

154 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

181 PRIME NEWS:

46 NEWSNATION PRIME:

8 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

272 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

132 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

103 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

41 BANFIELD:

7 11p GUTFELD!:

263 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

105 11TH HOUR:

67 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

43 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

4

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 510,000

Fox: 1.94 million

MSNBC: 832,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 117,000

Fox News: 308,000

MSNBC: 91,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 599,000

Fox News: 2.89 million

MSNBC: 1.32 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 159,000

Fox News: 396,000

MSNBC: 139,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com