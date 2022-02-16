Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton accused former President Donald Trump and Fox News on Wednesday of “desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones.”

Clinton’s response comes as Fox News and conservatives have accused Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign of infiltrating and spying on Trump when he was a presidential candidate and as president. The outrage came in response to the latest allegations in the special counsel probe led by John Durham into the origins of the Department of Justice’s investigation into whether there was collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. However, the outrage is misplaced.

“Trump & Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones. So it’s a day that ends in Y. The more his misdeeds are exposed, the more they lie. For those interested in reality, here’s a good debunking of their latest nonsense,” tweeted Clinton, including a link to a Vanity Fair debunking the notion Clinton spied on Trump.

