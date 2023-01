Fox News on Tuesday won the top 15 hours on cable news as even Fox & Friends at 8 a.m. beat the top-rated show on MSNBC and CNN.

MSNBC’s Ari Melber led the pack of non-Fox News shows with 1.44 million total viewers, placing ahead of Fox News’s The Story at 3 p.m. and the 6 and 7 a.m. hours of Fox & Friends.

The Five was the top-rated show for the day with 3.27 million total viewers, while Tucker Carlson came in second with 3.14 million total viewers.

Anderson Cooper at 8 p.m. led CNN with 679,000 total average viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

907 CNN THIS MORNING:

250 MORNING JOE:

757 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

19 EARLY MORNING:

7 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1262 CNN THIS MORNING:

362 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

85 MORNING IN AMERICA:

29 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1568 CNN THIS MORNING:

440 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1660 CNN NEWSROOM:

487 MORNING JOE:

815 NATIONAL REPORT:

132 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1632 CNN NEWSROOM:

543 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

584 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

22 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1713 AT THIS HOUR:

521 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

566 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1614 INSIDE POLITICS:

556 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

598 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

122 BLUE BLOODS:

98 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1450 CNN NEWSROOM:

524 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

616 — BLUE BLOODS:

189 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1555 CNN NEWSROOM:

476 KATY TUR REPORTS:

683 AMERICAN AGENDA:

112 BLUE BLOODS:

235 3p STORY, THE:

1429 CNN NEWSROOM:

600 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

675 — BLUE BLOODS:

291 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1466 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

617 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1067 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

212 BLUE BLOODS:

311 5p FIVE, THE:

3266 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

665 — SPICER & CO:

201 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

121 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2351 SITUATION ROOM:

562 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1436 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

206 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

63 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2567 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

612 REIDOUT:

1113 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

242 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

61 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3138 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

679 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1074 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

167 CUOMO:

122 9p HANNITY:

2407 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

610 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1185 PRIME NEWS:

107 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

82 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1950 CNN TONIGHT:

541 NTL DAY OF RACIAL HEALING:

778 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

153 BANFIELD:

72 11p GUTFELD!:

2003 CNN TONIGHT:

364 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

590 [11:06 PM-11:59 PM] ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

93 CUOMO:

70

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

144 CNN THIS MORNING:

37 MORNING JOE:

119 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

5 EARLY MORNING:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

183 CNN THIS MORNING:

63 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

14 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

181 CNN THIS MORNING:

106 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

160 CNN NEWSROOM:

95 MORNING JOE:

95 NATIONAL REPORT:

11 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

163 CNN NEWSROOM:

102 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

62 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

7 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

189 AT THIS HOUR:

87 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

49 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

198 INSIDE POLITICS:

106 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

65 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

12 BLUE BLOODS:

18 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

167 CNN NEWSROOM:

104 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

82 — BLUE BLOODS:

32 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

172 CNN NEWSROOM:

73 KATY TUR REPORTS:

74 AMERICAN AGENDA:

14 BLUE BLOODS:

36 3p STORY, THE:

139 CNN NEWSROOM:

90 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

64 — BLUE BLOODS:

48 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

136 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

108 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

94 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

16 BLUE BLOODS:

33 5p FIVE, THE:

353 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

123 — SPICER & CO:

13 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

15 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

286 SITUATION ROOM:

124 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

145 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

25 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

16 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

305 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

136 REIDOUT:

132 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

18 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

17 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

490 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

166 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

104 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

20 CUOMO:

17 9p HANNITY:

367 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

135 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

108 PRIME NEWS:

10 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

20 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

313 CNN TONIGHT:

137 NTL DAY OF RACIAL HEALING:

92 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

13 BANFIELD:

18 11p GUTFELD!:

346 CNN TONIGHT:

97 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

82 [11:06 PM-11:59 PM] ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

9 CUOMO:

15

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 483,000

Fox News: 1.71 million

MSNBC: 766,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 99,000

Fox News: 220,000

MSNBC: 90,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 610,000

Fox News: 2.50 million

MSNBC: 1.01 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 146,000

Fox News: 390,000

MSNBC: 101,000

