Chris Cuomo’s CNN show, Cuomo Prime Time, got a boost from a one-on-one sit down with HBO’s Bill Maher on Wednesday night, surging CNN past 1 million viewers at 9 pm for the first time since election night on November 2nd.

Cuomo earned the top spot on CNN Wednesday night, in both total viewers and the demo.

However, Cuomo — with 1.06 million total viewers — still lagged far behind Fox News’ Sean Hannity, with 3.45 million total viewers and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, who had 2.16 million total viewers.

In the key 25-54 demographic, Hannity more than doubled both Cuomo and Maddow’s viewership with 668,000 viewers to their 245,000 and 281,000 viewers, respectively.

Fox News’ juggernaut The Five yet again dominated the cable ratings race with 3.73 million total viewers, beating out both Hannity and Tucker Carlson.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1146 NEW DAY:

345 MORNING JOE:

895 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

16 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

20 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1604 NEW DAY:

408 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

132 MORNING IN AMERICA:

16 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1795 NEW DAY:

488 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1923 CNN NEWSROOM:

628 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

760 NATIONAL REPORT:

191 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1934 CNN NEWSROOM:

725 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

650 — JAG:

84 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1908 AT THIS HOUR:

659 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

531 — JAG:

113 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2606 INSIDE POLITICS:

740 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

653 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

215 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

127 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

2509 CNN NEWSROOM:

650 MTP DAILY:

744 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

153 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1783 CNN NEWSROOM:

698 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

243 BLUE BLOODS:

118 3p STORY, THE:

1785 CNN NEWSROOM:

843 — — BLUE BLOODS:

173 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1710 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

949 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1385 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

368 BLUE BLOODS:

212 5p FIVE, THE:

3727 SITUATION ROOM:

872 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

329 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

97 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2851 SITUATION ROOM:

866 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1275 SPICER & CO:

355 DONLON REPORT, THE:

40 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2845 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

880 REIDOUT:

1271 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

398 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

25 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3630 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

995 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1428 STINCHFIELD:

233 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

34 9p HANNITY:

3446 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

1055 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2163 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

167 NEWSNATION PRIME:

47 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2872 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

699 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1611 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

221 BANFIELD:

58 11p GUTFELD!:

2116 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

477 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

1041 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

183 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

34

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

171 NEW DAY:

59 MORNING JOE:

101 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

3 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

262 NEW DAY:

83 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

7 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

272 NEW DAY:

114 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

341 CNN NEWSROOM:

137 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

80 NATIONAL REPORT:

20 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

329 CNN NEWSROOM:

176 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

62 — JAG:

11 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

353 AT THIS HOUR:

179 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

61 — JAG:

16 12p OUTNUMBERED:

497 INSIDE POLITICS:

185 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

82 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

38 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

16 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

532 CNN NEWSROOM:

150 MTP DAILY:

101 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

19 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

408 CNN NEWSROOM:

166 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

49 BLUE BLOODS:

7 3p STORY, THE:

365 CNN NEWSROOM:

145 — — BLUE BLOODS:

21 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

325 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

186 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

156 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

50 BLUE BLOODS:

26 5p FIVE, THE:

620 SITUATION ROOM:

183 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

40 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

21 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

539 SITUATION ROOM:

187 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

168 SPICER & CO:

37 DONLON REPORT, THE:

14 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

532 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

207 REIDOUT:

191 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

42 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

681 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

218 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

222 STINCHFIELD:

25 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

6 9p HANNITY:

668 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

245 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

281 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

20 NEWSNATION PRIME:

2 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

590 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

181 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

189 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

37 BANFIELD:

3 11p GUTFELD!:

446 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

133 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

124 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

27 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 667,000

Fox: 2.12 million

MSNBC: 973,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 153,000

Fox News: 404,000

MSNBC: 121,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 916,000

Fox News: 3.32 million

MSNBC: 1.73 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 215,000

Fox News: 647,000

MSNBC: 230,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

