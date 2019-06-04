The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah roundly mocked senior White House adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner for his absurd rhetorical evasions when he was asked point-blank if President Donald Trump’s longtime Birther conspiracy campaign was “racist.”

During an Axios interview over the weekend, Kushner awkwardly refused to answer the question several times in a row, and instead repeated the phrase “I wasn’t involved with that,” with a pained look on his face. “I know who the president is and I’ve not seen anything in him that was racist…that was a long time ago,” Kushner also added, offering another non-sequitor instead of directly responding to the Birther question. (Also, Trump didn’t formally abandon his false claims about President Barack Obama’s birthplace until the final week of the 2016 campaign.)

Noah wasn’t buying it.

“Well, that’s an interesting way to think of racism. You can only identify it if you see it first hand,” Noah joked. “Was slavery racist?” he asked sarcastically, and then answered using Kushner’s logic. “I don’t know, man, I wasn’t there, OK?! I just heard good things. I wasn’t there.

“If Jared’s rule is he can’t comment on something he hasn’t witnessed firsthand there must be all sorts of things he can’t comment about, like dinosaurs or the female orgasm,” Noah continued. “Seriously, how is Jared so bad at lying? He’s around Trump all the time. You would think he would practice. It’s like working the night shift at Waffle House and not knowing how to throw a punch.”

Watch the above video, via Comedy Central.

