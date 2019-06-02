comScore

Kushner Refuses to Talk About Trump’s Birtherism and Muslim Ban When Asked If They’re Racist in Tense Interview

By Connor MannionJun 2nd, 2019, 7:39 pm

Jared Kushner repeatedly refused to answer a question about President Donald Trump’s birtherism while defending his father-in-law in a tense interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan.

Swan asked if Kushner had ever seen Trump do or say anything racist or bigoted, and Kushner responded no.

“Was birtherism racist?” Swan then asked.

“Look, I wasn’t really involved in that,” Kushner said after a pause.

“I know you weren’t. Was it racist?” Swan asked again.

“Like I said, I wasn’t involved in that,” Kushner again responded.

“Do you wish he didn’t do that?” Swan asked.

“Like I said, I was not involved in that. It was a long time ago,” Kushner said.

For years, Trump promoted a conspiracy theory falsely claiming President Barack Obama was not born in America and was ineligible to be president.

Kushner deflected and refused to answer in a similar manner when asked about Trump campaigning on banning Muslims from the country.

“I think he’s here today and I think he’s doing a lot of great things for the country, and that’s what I’m proud of,” Kushner said.

Watch above, via Axios on HBO.

