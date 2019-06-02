Kushner Refuses to Talk About Trump’s Birtherism and Muslim Ban When Asked If They’re Racist in Tense Interview
Jared Kushner repeatedly refused to answer a question about President Donald Trump’s birtherism while defending his father-in-law in a tense interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan.
Jared Kushner deflects when asked if he disapproves of Donald Trump’s promotion of birtherism, saying he wasn’t involved with it. @dctvny @hbodocs pic.twitter.com/D2wINVHLIx
Swan asked if Kushner had ever seen Trump do or say anything racist or bigoted, and Kushner responded no.
“Was birtherism racist?” Swan then asked.
“Look, I wasn’t really involved in that,” Kushner said after a pause.
“I know you weren’t. Was it racist?” Swan asked again.
“Like I said, I wasn’t involved in that,” Kushner again responded.
“Do you wish he didn’t do that?” Swan asked.
“Like I said, I was not involved in that. It was a long time ago,” Kushner said.
For years, Trump promoted a conspiracy theory falsely claiming President Barack Obama was not born in America and was ineligible to be president.
Kushner deflected and refused to answer in a similar manner when asked about Trump campaigning on banning Muslims from the country.
“I think he’s here today and I think he’s doing a lot of great things for the country, and that’s what I’m proud of,” Kushner said.
