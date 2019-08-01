Former Vice President Joe Biden joked about his confusing closing message asking people to sign up for text messages and thanked the press for printing the number.

Speaking with reporters in Detroit on Thursday, Biden was asked if he would do anything different in the previous night’s debate.

“Yeah, instead of saying ‘Joe’ I would have said ‘text,'” Biden responded. “I was so focused on making the case for Joe … It was text.”

“But you guys have printed it 15 times and it’s getting great results for us now,” he continued, laughing. “We’re getting great incoming.”

During his closing message during the CNN debate, Biden apparently sought to tell people to text “JOE” to 30330, which signs users up for text updates from his campaign.

But Biden instead said, nonsensically, “go to Joe30330 and help me in this fight,” not indicating that he was talking about a text service. This launched a wave of confusion across social media and resulted in Joe30330.com getting purchased by someone directing donations to Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s campaign.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com